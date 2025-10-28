Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah was swept away by sea waves while praying, reportedly breaking his arm

Ebo Noah had claimed God instructed him to build an ark to survive a global flood expected on December 25, 2025

Ghanaians reacted to his accident with mockery and scriptural references debunking his flood prophecy

Popular and controversial Ghanaian seer Ebo Noah has stirred reactions after he was swept away by the sea, allegedly breaking his arm in the process.

Ebo Noah is known for his prophecy forecasting "imminent" global floods, hence his decision to embark on building an ark modelled after the biblical character, Noah.

The Ghanaian man has been in the public eye for his claim that God instructed him to construct an ark in preparation for floods, which he believes will rock the world on December 25, 2025.

According to him, the rain would last for three years, spelling doom and the end of the world.

His mission, he proclaimed, is to gather people and two of every animal species on his ark to save them from the "impending disaster".

His determination to reach out to many about the "impending doom" has been met with much scepticism.

Ghanaians had initially debunked his prophecy, restating God's promise to biblical Noah never to flood the Earth with water again. Ghanaians quoted Genesis 9:11, which reads:

"Never again will all life be cut off by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth."

Ebo Noah sustains injury at sea

In a recent video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ebo Noah was seen struggling against powerful waves while on a rocky outcrop by the sea.

After the initial sweep, he appeared to be struggling to regain his balance. Not long after, he was engulfed by the sea. According to reports, he sustained an injury to his arm.

Many claimed that the Ark builder went to the sea to pray and remind people of the extent to which God would go to flood the earth a second time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's broken arm moment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the moment on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Oben_2020 said:

"Guess the sea just wanted to test the prototype before December."

@walkwithkob wrote:

"Chale, sea no dey respect prophecy oo! Ebo Noah, take heart. Ark building no be child’s play. Heal fast so we fit see round two!"

@Surviiii1743551 commented:

"Pray for who?! I pray for myself finish? Make I dey here make someone come talk say make we contribute give am for treatment."

@JuiceOhemaa stated:

"Uncle Ebo, please make you play nonsense things with the sea, ohh."

@optimistxquisit wrote:

"But if God will flood the earth with water and you’re building an ark because he asked you to, why do you go to the sea to pray?"

Ebo Noah updates public on ark construction

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah, in a video, gave an update that the ark was 80 per cent complete. He also added that some animals have begun boarding the modern ark.

Some animals, like hens, a cat, and a pig, were seen walking around the incomplete structure, sparking mixed reactions from many.

Ebo Noah also noted that the public should take note of the D-day, December 25, 2025, and get ready to see the prophecy come to fruition.

