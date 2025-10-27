A female SHS fresher was captured weeping and expressing her desire to return home shortly after school resumed

The young student, who stayed in the boarding house, reportedly said that she felt overwhelmed and unsupported

Ghanaians reacted, with many sharing their own nostalgic SHS experiences and urging her to stay strong

A video has stirred reactions online after a female Senior High School freshman shed tears in a bid to go back home.

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh showed the unidentified student, seemingly on her first day at the school she was posted to, in tears barely a week after resumption.

According to the official report, the resumption date of the newly admitted SHS students was on October 18, 2025, for the 2025/2026 calendar.

SHS freshman weeps, asks to go home

In the video, someone else, presumably her colleague, was trying to console her. The sad lady had her head bowed with her teary eyes.

According to her colleague, the lady, who is at the boarding house, expressed intense fear and a strong desire to return home to her mother.

She said she felt overwhelmed by the situation and felt unsupported.

She insisted that she could not stay in the school and warned that she would become difficult if she were not allowed to leave.

Watch the emotional video of the sad SHS student below:

Idrissu Haruna weighs in on haircut debate

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, emphasised that students attending public Senior High Schools are still mandated to keep short hair.

The Minister affirmed that long hair would not be tolerated in any public Senior High School as long as the character of the students is being moulded.

According to him, accepting students to come to school with any hair length and style would allow others to make demands about different regulations.

He said the Ghana Education Service and headmasters have the full authority to implement disciplinary measures against students who flout the rules.

Ghanaians react to teary SHS student

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ErnestBoa8 commented:

"Give her just 2 months wae and you will hear 'Yaa Benzy.'"

@atibami wrote:

"She’ll get used to it. For two weeks, I went home every Friday until I learned what I was missing every weekend. For weeks, and not even a call was placed home. They started getting worried, so they sent someone to come check up on me. Lol."

@kidd_spicy said:

"We all get this feeling before… time go reach uno go like go home sef again."

@Decapable_ican wrote:

"Nostalgic, Chaley! I too grew lean in just one week. If you are introverted, the first week of SHS boarding is hell. Trust me she will get over it soon when she starts making friends."

@ogyatanaa7 commented:

"Give her a few days. That's where you come visiting, and you hear Abena Twɛsty Magina, and that be her."

SHS first-year student showcases excessive provisions

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a video showed an SHS fresher packing an excessive amount of provisions for her journey to the boarding house.

The video featured an array of food items and soft drinks, all packed into a large pink container, with netizens reacting to how well she organised them.

