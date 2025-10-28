Afua Kyei, a Ghanaian-British executive, was named the most influential Black person in the UK

Afua Kyei replaced tech CEO Dean Forbes at the top of the list, recognising her public service impact

Kyei cited the lack of visible Black leadership in corporate UK and advocated for more role models for young people

Afua Kyei, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bank of England, has made history by topping the 2026 Powerlist of the UK's most influential Black people.

Afua Kyei, a Ghanaian-British Executive, tops the list of influential black people in the UK. Photo credit: Afua Kyei. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Afua Kyei's recognition comes as a significant moment for both Black British and Ghanaian communities, with Kyei becoming the first finance chief from a major UK institution to receive the top honour.

Powerlist honours Ghanaian-British leadership

The Powerlist, launched in 2006, celebrates Black excellence across various fields such as business, science, the arts, and technology.

At age 43, Kyei took the top spot from tech executive Dean Forbes and ranked above notable names such as Bernard Mensah, the president of international at Bank of America.

Speaking to media outlet The Guardian, Kyei described the accolade as an honour that showcased the importance of visibility in leadership, especially within the public sector.

"There is a shortage in Black leadership. We do not see Black chairs or Black CEOs in the FTSE 350," she said.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Kyei studied chemistry at Oxford and Princeton before starting her career in the private sector.

Kyei breaks barriers in UK finance

Her rise to one of the UK's most powerful financial positions saw her navigate the Bank through key national and global events, including Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Kyei also serves as co-executive sponsor for the Bank's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programme and leads its climate change disclosure efforts.

She advocates for inclusive recruitment targets, with the Bank aiming for 10% Black graduate intake by 2028 and increased Black representation in senior leadership.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Kyei explained that a part-time role at Burberry during university opened her eyes to the business world.

She also highlighted the importance of balance, noting how she manages her role while raising a young family.

She joins a list of influential figures on the 2026 Powerlist, including broadcaster Ian Wright, makeup entrepreneur Pat McGrath, and actor Cynthia Erivo. Past honourees have included Karen Blackett and Sharon White.

Kyei said the Powerlist was vital in showcasing Black role models.

In her words:

"It allows young people to look up and say, 'If they can do it, so can I.'"

Her recognition arrives at a time when corporate and public institutions in the UK are being urged to better reflect the diversity of the society they serve.

For Kyei, whose father helped found Ghana's National Petroleum Corporation and whose mother served in the NHS for over 30 years, this award marks a signal of change for the next generation of Black leaders.

Many Ghanaians, as seen in the video below, celebrated her remarkable achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh