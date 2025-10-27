Bianca Clinton reflects on her career after marking two decades of legal excellence in Ghana

While Amanda Clinton, a lawyer and Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy, has been a mainstay in legal analysis both at home and abroad, many may not know she has a twin sister, Bianca, also a lawyer who has just clocked two decades at Ghana's bar.

As Ghana recently welcomed a new crop of lawyers, Bianca recalls that her journey began with her Call to the Ghana Bar in 2005.

This made her one of the early women lawyers to rise through the corporate and financial ranks at a time when women’s leadership in the legal sector was still emerging.

Bianca Clinton with her sister, Amanda, at Ghana's high court complex

She later qualified as a Solicitor of England & Wales, combining global expertise with deep African roots.

Over the past 20 years, Bianca has served as Head of Legal at ProCredit Ghana, Head of Legal at Access Bank, and Legal Manager at PwC Switzerland, before consulting for the World Bank Group on regulatory and governance reforms across the ECOWAS region.

She wants her 20-year milestone to mean much more than a personal celebration.

"...it is a strategic recommitment to building the legal, financial, and governance infrastructure required for Africa’s rise as a global force.”

The Clinton Legacy

Bianca currently serves as a Senior Partner at Clinton Consultancy, the Pan-African law and strategy firm she co-founded in 2011 with Amanda Clinton.

While Amanda is often the public face of the firm, Bianca has been described as "the quiet yet powerful engine driving its operations in Ghana and beyond.

Together, the twins have built a firm that spans Ghana, the UK, and multiple African jurisdictions, specialising in:

Commercial Law, Litigation & Maritime Disputes

Gold Trade Verification & Anti-Financial Crime Structures

Investor Relocation & Elite Immigration

Medical Negligence Litigation

Sovereign Advisory, Policy Architecture & Institutional Reform

On running a firm with her sister, Amanda said to YEN.com.gh that it was truly a unique experience.

“Every role we took on, from foreign assignments to administrative work and even the most mundane client engagements, ultimately worked together for good.”

“What seemed like a patchwork of experiences became an eclectic boiling pot that shaped one of the most recognised international firms on the continent — one that just happens to be female-led.”

The Clinton family has a strong lineage of lawyers, with the twin sisters being the third-generation lawyers on their mother’s side and second-generation on their father’s side.

The Clinton family is known for its lineage of lawyers

“But heritage alone doesn’t build endurance. Passion does," Amanda remarked.

For anyone looking to make and mark, and realise a dream, Amanda had some simple advice:

“Your unique insights will become your greatest advantage. They will make you work harder, think deeper, and ultimately serve the public better.”

In private life, Bianca is married to Rexford Allotey. She is also a mother to twin daughters.

She is also the author of Africa’s Renaissance, a reflective work exploring the continent’s socio-economic transformation.

Her background at Clinton Consultancy included a focus on operational risk, crisis management, out-of-court settlements, helping clients overcome particular crises that put their reputation and public image at risk, as well as managing Banking, Risk and Compliance projects in Switzerland and Ghana.

In particular, Bianca specialises in banking, risk assessment and liaises with government departments on behalf of clients and compliance protocol.

