Alex Apau Dadey received the Forbes Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award at a high-profile forum in London

He was honoured for leading the KGL Group’s expansion into digital solutions, fintech, and inclusive financial platforms

Dadey encouraged Africans abroad to return home, reflecting on his own journey after 20 years in the United Kingdom

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, has been recognised on the international stage after receiving the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award in London.

Ghanaian businessman Alex Apau Dadey receives a prestigious Forbes award for his innovation and investment.

The award was presented at the prestigious Forbes Leadership and Philanthropy Forum held at the House of Lords, which celebrated African business leaders making a global impact.

Dadey was among them, as he was honoured for his role in leading the KGL Group’s expansion into digital technology, fintech, and inclusive financial platforms.

Speaking at the event, Mark A. Furlong, President of Custom Solutions Media for Forbes Media, praised Dadey’s contribution to Africa’s business and innovation space.

“On behalf of the Forbes Best of Africa Award Committee, it is my honour to present to you the Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award,” Furlong stated.

Alex Apau Dadey’s return to Ghana

The official citation highlighted how Dadey’s leadership had revolutionised Ghana’s lottery and gaming space through technology, positioning his company as a forward-thinking African brand focused on impact and sustainability.

The businessman, who received the award alongside his wife and children, shared an emotional message about his journey from London back to Ghana.

“After living in London for over 20 years, I decided to return to Ghana to serve. Ten years on, I’m proud to have built one of the most successful tech businesses in Ghana,” he said.

He encouraged Africans in the diaspora to bring their skills and knowledge home to help transform the continent, remarking:

“I’m truly humbled. This award belongs to the extraordinary team at KGL - our Board, Management and Staff - whose dedication has made this recognition possible.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards spotlights visionary leaders who are not only building successful businesses but also driving development and change across the continent.

Dadey’s award puts Ghana in the spotlight for technology-driven business leadership.

Watch the TikTok video showing the moment he received the award below:

Other distinguished honourees included:

Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO of Konga, renowned for advancing e-commerce, digital infrastructure, and payments across emerging markets.

Dr Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), the country’s oldest and largest development finance institution.

