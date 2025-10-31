A devastating fire ravaged China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout in the Ashanti Region, on October 30, 2025

In a video, one of the female Chinese nationals at the mall could not hold back her tears and had to be comforted by others

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, hugged the female Chinese national to console her in the wake of the devastation

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, went to the China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout when news broke about a fire breaking out on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The mayor, popularly called Zuba, was there to ascertain the damages for himself and to ensure that everything that needed to be done to fight the fire was being done.

Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, hugs a female Chinese national affected by the fire at the China City Mall in Santasi.

In a video on X, the mayor was seen consoling a female Chinese national who was crying following a devastating fire that consumed the newly built shopping mall.

The woman kept wiping her tears and was standing close to him. Richard Kwasi Ofori then held the woman with his right hand and pulled her closer, trying to console her and stop her tears.

A Chinese man approached during the emotional moment, with the Kumasi Mayor allowing the lady to be taken away by her countryman so he could continue with the visit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kumasi Mayor consoling Chinese lady

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@_BenopaOnyx1 said:

"These kinds of businesses de3 your priority for be insurance o."

@Emmanue40587604 wrote:

"Why dem no insure the property anaa….? It’s really painful, but insurance will certainly cover the property damage. Just that rebuilding everything from scratch again is what will cost them."

@_blacksnow09 wrote:

"There are more questions than answers to be asked here. So many things don’t add up. Most of the people who have been there before will attest to what I’m saying."

@efuamiles1 said:

"Typical of Ghanaians to show more sympathy to visitors than to our own people."

@john62399 wrote:

"These Chinese people they love them selfs ooo hw3 hmm they are not like we blacks. At least not less than 1month, we will hear that their government has supported them with huge funds to start afresh."

@yaw_Kenz said:

"If u are a free-zone company, you are given years to work without paying taxes. After those years, you begin paying tax. When the time comes the burn the place down and register the company under a new name to enjoy another years of tax-free."

@efiejollof wrote:

"This is so sad. No one should go through the pain of losing almost or all their investment. Hmm."

@Augusti08613893 said:

"The Chinese sense something so quickly hooked his wife away."

A Ghanaian man is reprimanded after going to retrieve his belongings inside the fire-consumed China City Mall.

Man runs into burning China City Mall

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man had run into the burning China City Mall to retrieve his bag.

Bystanders and security confronted him after he came out of the smoke-filled centre with his belongings.

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the man and the risky action he took.

