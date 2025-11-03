The FDA has called for a holistic ban on the use of local cooking pots, also known as dadesen

The Eastern Regional Head said lead in the chemicals used for making the pots could be toxic

Some also called for a total ban on cement importation to boost the local production sphere

A heartwrenching warning has been issued to Ghanaians, especially mothers who have long relied on their traditional cooking pots, popularly known as 'dadesen', for family meals.

The FDA, following a recent discovery, is calling for a ban on local cooking pots, known popularly as dadesen. Image credit: Thestatenews/X, Naa Oyoo Quartey

The FDA has sounded the alarm, stating that these locally manufactured pots contain toxic levels of lead, a heavy metal that has silently endangered thousands of households.

Anita Owusu-Kuffour, the Eastern Regional Manager of the FDA, made this statement during a stakeholder engagement on heavy metal contamination in cereal-legume mixes held in Somanya, Yilo Krobo Municipality.

Following the discoveries and the extent of danger they pose, she called for an immediate ban on the use of local cooking pots.

The FDA is condemning the use of local 'dadesen' cooking pots due to high levels of lead in the metal. Image credit: Getty Images, Dadesenfoods/Instagram

FDA says dadesen could pose health risks

According to her, local artisans, unaware of the long-term dangers, often mix lead into the metal to soften it and make moulding easier.

“When they are making the pots, the metal becomes hard, so they add lead to soften it. The sad part is that most of the local manufacturers have no idea about the health implications.”

Medical experts have warned that continuous exposure to lead can result in cancer, kidney failure, and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Owusu-Kuffour further cautioned that families using such cookware risk daily exposure to toxins every time they cook.

She also advised the public to be cautious with non-stick cookware, explaining that when the protective coating wears off, it can release harmful chemicals and heavy metals into food.

“If the coating wears off, you are exposing yourself to serious health implications, including cancer,” she said, urging households to invest in safer alternatives like stainless steel.

This forms part of the FDA's agenda to intensify public education on heavy metal contamination.

She, however, called on manufacturers to adopt international safety standards in cookware production.

Ghana to place ban on plastics soon

In June 2025, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, announced that Ghana would soon begin a phased ban on plastics.

He explained that the initiative would not be abrupt but gradual, allowing industries and households to transition smoothly to eco-friendly alternatives.

Speaking at the Environmental Sustainability Summit organised by the Business and Financial Times in Accra, Dr Muhammed stressed that 'you do not just ban plastics overnight', since it involves people’s livelihoods and habits.

The summit, themed 'Ending Plastic Waste in Ghana: A Sustainable Future for All', featured discussions on climate financing, circular economies, and green energy transitions.

The Minister emphasised that the government must first ensure the availability of affordable and practical alternatives before enforcing a complete ban.

Bernard Avle calls for cement importation ban

YEN.com.gh earlier reported ace Ghanaian journalist Bernard Avle reigniting the debate over the country's dependence on imported cement. Speaking on Citi FM’s Citi Breakfast Show, called for a total ban on cement importation.

He questioned the government’s commitment to supporting local production, emphasising that Ghana possessed the expertise and capacity to meet its own cement needs instead of relying on products from other countries.

