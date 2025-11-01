A Ghanaian man stopped repairing potholes near Ashaiman Timber Market after drivers failed to appreciate him

Footage showed the frustrated volunteer collecting back the sand he used on the pothole-filled muddy road

The video went viral and sparked online debate over entitlement, volunteerism, and poor road conditions in Ashaiman

A video has stirred mixed reactions on social media after it captured the raw frustration of a supposed Ghanaian volunteer, who had taken it upon himself to fill some potholes on the street.

A Ghanaian volunteer allegedly undoes the pothole he initially fixed near Ashaiman Timber Market.

Source: Getty Images

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified man seemed to have given up in frustration with his volunteer work of filling up the potholes of the street near the Ashaiman Timber Market.

Ghanaian volunteer undoes pothole repairs

The man was captured collecting the sand he had used for the repairs. It was alleged that the Ghanaian man had retracted from his good deed because the drivers and other road users failed to appreciate him for his act.

Some bystanders claimed that he did the volunteering in the first place because he was looking for opportunities to be compensated financially for his efforts.

The footage showed the Ghanaian man painstakingly removing the sand from a particularly troublesome pothole on a muddy, rain-soaked road with a shovel.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing sympathy for the volunteer's plight while others criticised the entitlement culture that seems to have influenced his decision.

The Ashaiman Timber Market area is notorious for its poor road conditions, a persistent issue that has been highlighted in various reports and social media campaigns.

Despite ongoing efforts by local authorities and occasional community initiatives, the problem remains unresolved, leading to frequent complaints from residents and commuters alike.

Watch the trending moment in the video below:

Ghanaians react to the disappointed volunteer

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@thepea4u said:

"Hmmmm, this matter, just three days ago, I and my colleagues at workplace did the same in front of our company, and some of the drivers were insulting, thinking we were jobless."

@EAE_Africa wrote:

"Black man. Nobody forced you to do it, yet you did it & want to force people to give you money."

@AnsahDavidKwam2 commented:

"This thing happened early last year in my presence, apparently he hired the motor king with the anticipation that he'll get money to pay for it, but yawa... That lane has since been asphalted this year towards the Tema motorway roundabout."

@kriz_official stated:

"And dem no gather beat am! Na dem go still reopen the pothole for the night and then pretended to work on it in the morning, expecting tips."

Horic Ampofo gifts GH¢15,000 to an elderly volunteer street sweeper to help him start a business.

Source: Twitter

Horic Ampofo empowers volunteer sweeper with GH¢15,000

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that car dealer and philanthropist, Horic Ampofo donated GH¢15,000 to an elderly man who volunteered as a street sweeper along the Ayi Mensah-Peduase road.

The philanthropist previously pledged a monthly GH¢1,000 allowance but switched to a lump sum to help the man start a business.

Ghanaians praised Horic’s act of kindness, with many calling for more support for unsung community heroes.

Source: YEN.com.gh