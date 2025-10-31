A security expert reacted after a soldier allegedly assaulted two women at a pharmacy in Burma Camp

The expert suggested the soldier’s actions were triggered by the second woman’s attempt to calm him

He advised civilians to exercise caution when engaging visibly agitated military or law enforcement personnel

A fraud prevention expert and security consultant has ignited reactions following the controversial incident involving a military officer at a pharmacy at Burma Camp on October 29, 2025.

Speaking on Joy Prime's "Prime Morning" show, the expert, identified as Richard Kumodoe, made a suggestion about the confrontation between the soldier know as WOI Mensah and two other citizens in the pharmacy store.

A CCTV footage showed the moment the soldier became physically after he demanded a refund of about GH₵65 in exchange for the medicine he had sent a boy to purchase on his behalf.

The female attendant reportedly told him that the medicines were non-refundable, which apparently infuriated the soldier, leading him to be physical with the attendant and another woman who reportedly tried to calm the tension.

The second victim, however, was said to be the daughter of the former Provost Marshal of the Military Police, sparking widespread reactions from Ghanaians who heard the report.

Expert comments on soldier-pharmacy saga

In reaction to this, the fraud expert suggested that the second woman's attempt to appease the military officer due to her father's military background may have provoked his assault on her and the drugstore attendant.

He argued that given the tense situation and the soldier's visible anger, the young lady should have avoided engaging with him.

He emphasised the importance of situational awareness and understanding the psychological state of law enforcement or military personnel.

He also advised the public to be cautious and aware of their environment when interacting with officers, as different situations could elicit different reactions based on their training and the circumstances.

Watch the video of the expert's comment below:

Reactions to expert's comment on military-pharmacy drama

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Abisola_Abisola said:

"Are you not the ones that will be sending us text messages that 'if you see something,say something?' The lady only asked him to calm down and exercise patience. What kind of people do we have in Ghana like this?"

@o_ocayye wrote:

"Because you are angry does not give you the right to cause harm to someone else, even the person who made you angry! very simple case of a military man with a huge ego who thinks he can do whatever he wants, remove him from his job!"

