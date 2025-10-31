A Nigerian man was almost lynched after residents accused him of casting a spell on his girlfriend in Ghana

The angry crowd forced him to undo the alleged juju spell, which many believed would drive him mad or cause his death if reversed

Disgusted by the strange juju ornaments found, many linked them to the woman’s unusual behaviour under his influence

A chilling scene unfolded when an Igbo man was allegedly caught using juju (black magic) to control his girlfriend in Ghana.

The man, who is reportedly married with children in Nigeria, was accused of spiritually manipulating the woman into working tirelessly and handing over all her earnings to him.

A video of the confrontation, which surfaced on social media, showed a large crowd of both Ghanaians and Nigerians encircling the man in disbelief.

The angry crowd shouted at him, demanding he destroy the supposed charm that ostensibly kept the woman under his control.

Details of where this happened are not yet known, but people were speaking Twi and Nigerian Pidgin.

Omo-Naija attacked for allegedly using Juju on girl

Some could be heard saying they would not allow such wickedness to go unpunished.

The man was harangued by the furious crowd before being rescued by a few bystanders who also insisted that he break the charm publicly.

Believing that destroying the juju would free the woman, they stood by as he destroyed the spell.

The emotional scene has stirred outrage both online and offline, with many condemning the act as deeply cruel and humiliating.

Others expressed sorrow for the woman, calling for stronger laws to address the growing menace of spiritual exploitation.

Reactions to Nigerian using juju on girlfriend

Many online have shared their views on the video.

@Exodus_Chapta wrote:

People still believe juju controls minds in 2025? This generation will blame witchcraft for everything except their own poor choices. Some folks need Wi-Fi for wisdom, not just social media for drama.

@TankoD6595 also wrote:

Anyway, the thing is that this kind of thing doesn't work whether you get it from a Mallam, Pastor or a priest. If it works, there won't be poverty anymore in Africa.

@TankoD6595 added:

The people in the video are ignorant of seeing no difference between this & those who go to Church or Mosque with the same intentions. So, does it mean it is accepted in Islam & in Christendom? Stop beating the man for the same thing you all do in your religions. Hypocrites nkoa.

@MANUEL_CYRUS96 wrote:

Nigeria ni no wagyimi paaaa o bro If you’ve used the juju for some years wey you get enough money aaa go Nigeria errr ah 20m naira go fit do plenty things for that place anaa

@RawTruth777 wrote:

Why he no take do bank of Ghana?

Late Bahubali’s final opponent denies using juju

In a related event, the Ghanaian boxing fraternity has been mourning the untimely death of Ernest Akushey, popularly known as Bahubali.

His death occurred just eleven days after a fierce bout on September 12, leaving fans and fellow athletes in shock and grief.

Rumours quickly spread across social media that juju might have been involved.

However, his opponent, Jacob Dickson, firmly denied those claims.

“I have not gone to a witch doctor, nor do I have any mallam or godfather,” Dickson clarified, appearing deeply emotional.

Describing Bahubali as a “true warrior” and “brother in the sport,” Dickson urged the public to stop spreading falsehoods.

He explained that a viral video showing both men together after the fight was a coincidence, not a planned meeting.

“Our moment at the pub was not planned; we met by chance and shared a friendly moment,” he said.

Residents panic as group performs sea ritual

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a related story about residents of Nkotompo, a fishing community in Sekondi-Takoradi, who were gripped with fear after witnesses spotted a strange ritual taking place at sea at dawn.

Around ten young men were seen arriving in vehicles and dropping what appeared to be a corpse wrapped in a sack into the ocean.

Locals, believing the act could be linked to sakawa (money rituals), said the group performed ritualistic movements before speeding away, leaving onlookers terrified.

