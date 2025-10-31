A Ghanaian man risked his life to retrieve a bag during the China City Mall fire in Kumasi-Santasi

Bystanders and security confronted him after exiting the smoke-filled shopping centre with his belongings

The man’s move sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the reason behind his motive

A Ghanaian man was confronted by his peers after he risked his life to retrieve his belongings inside the China City Shopping Mall in Kumasi-Santasi amid a raging fire that engulfed the building.

A Ghanaian man reprimanded after he went to retrieve his belongings inside the fire-consumed China City Mall on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the China City Mall was ravaged by a major fire outbreak on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

According to the report, the outbreak caused extensive damage to the popular retail shopping centre, sadly setting ablaze goods worth millions of cedis.

Chinese mall fire outbreak: Man restrained

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young man was confronted immediately after he re-entered the fire-consumed store to pick what appeared to be a bag he had dropped at the store before the fire broke out.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man, driven by desperation or necessity, braved the inferno to salvage his bag, which he believed contained critical items.

The video showed the young man emerging from the smoke-filled mall, bag in hand, only to be met by a group of individuals, including security personnel and bystanders.

In a moment of tension, he was reprimanded by men who were outside the mall, seemingly in an effort to prevent further risk-taking amidst the dangerous conditions.

Fire incidents recorded in Ghana this year

In a similar story, in July 2025, one of Kumasi’s popular radio stations, Pure FM, went off air after a fierce overnight fire destroyed its studio equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, the July 23 fire, which occurred late in the night, took over three hours to be brought under control.

Kwame Adinkra, the station’s morning programme host, showed videos of the destruction in a social media post after the fire was extinguished.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to man's risk-taking at China Mall

Ghanaians reacted differently to the man's decision to defy common sense, all in a bid to retrieve his bag.

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@2xnmore said:

"It appears they care more about his life than he does."

@Geek_Genius9 commented:

"Why beat him? What if his life’s documents are in that bag?"

@Junior_Ali25 wrote:

"Do you people know what’s in the bag? If it’s some huge sum of money or some important documents, and he loses it, will you be there when he’s suffering and suicidal?"

@UTD_RAYS wrote:

"What if ebi ein boss money Gh100,000 wey dey inside? It was foolishness taking such a risk, but I am sure he knew he had no option."

@BIGishmoo stated:

"You have no idea man. Obi ntɔw nakokɔ bedeɛ kwa oo. That bag for come out regardless and eget why."

@geminigodkj commented:

"If someone chooses to risk his life for his bag, what's the essence of beating him? Why? Like, leave him alone!"

A Ghanaian teacher reportedly dies in a fire that broke out at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: Getty Images (Images used for illustration purposes only)

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian teacher dies in fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a 35-year-old teacher at New Edubiase JHS 'B' tragically lost his life in a fire outbreak. He was trapped in his room when a blaze gutted a three-bedroom house on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

According to MyNewsGH, Ofori was burnt beyond recognition before help could reach him, and his remains were taken to the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue.

The Ghana National Fire Service in Adansi South is investigating the cause of the fire, which also destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh