A Ghanaian woman was teased by her friend after receiving some coins as transport fare from her boyfriend

The friend mocked her playfully, joking about the struggles of modern relationships and the hardships of love

Netizens reacted, debating whether coins worth over GH₵200 were truly an insult or a shallow misunderstanding

A hilarious video showing a Ghanaian lady being teased by her friend after she returned from visiting her boyfriend has gone viral on social media.

The friend of a Ghanaian lady teases her after her boyfriend allegedly gave her coins for her transportation.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a lady could be heard bursting into laughter after her friend shared a bizarre experience with her lover.

Ghanaian lady teases friend over T-fare coins

According to the woman who went to visit her boyfriend, he had given her a pocketful of coins as transport fare.

In a playful exchange, her friend made a jest of her. The friend of the lady, while speaking Twi, said:

"This life you're living, you call this a good life? You go and get a boyfriend and quickly get entangled with him. When you come back, you'll tell us exactly how things went when you visited him. Oh, love is deadly, love is deadly!"

The friend mockingly counted the coins out loud, expressing surprise and humour at the pesewas given.

The video captured the relatable struggles of modern-day relationships, with the women joking about the sacrifices made in love and the small returns some receive.

The mood in the room was light-hearted, as she teased her friend about her experience and joked that such moments should not be shared publicly, especially on TikTok.

However, a closer look at the total count of the coins, it could be estimated to be over GH₵200 collectively.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady teasing friend's relationship

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@AsankumahE questioned:

"Why must you take money for visiting your boyfriend?"

@gavev said:

"This is one useless friend. You don't need enemies when you have friends like this."

@Larry9563199822 commented:

"It is only in Ghana that a girl visits his boyfriend and expects money in return. Relationship in Ghana is more expensive than going outside."

@StylbiaabiGH

"These are the people that make their friends lose a good man. That amount can be over GH₵200, but because it's coins. She will prefer a GH₵50 note; such a shallow mindset."

A Ghanaian lady surprises her boyfriend at work on his birthday, highlighting a healthy relationship.

