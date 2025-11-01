Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy

The 31-year-old, who currently plays for Corinthians in Brazil, has been accused of allegedly avoiding his pregnant lover

The allegations have stirred intense debate online, with fans sharing divided opinions over the conduct of the former Barcelona and Manchester United star

Memphis Depay has found himself at the centre of a storm in Brazil after social media influencer Lary Simoes accused him of abandoning her following news of her pregnancy.

The Corinthians star, who congratulated Ghana’s Black Stars on their World Cup qualification last month, is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Memphis Depay in Scandal: Dutch Ghanaian Star Accused of Avoiding Pregnant Lover

Source: Getty Images

Memphis accused of ghosting pregnant lover

According to Brazilian journalist Fabia Oliveira, as corroborated by Sun Sport, the pair first met at a birthday party in February and began seeing each other shortly after.

Things reportedly took a turn when Simoes discovered she was pregnant about a month ago. Those close to her claim Depay withdrew completely once he learned the news.

“According to people close to Lary, Memphis Depay didn’t react well to being told she was pregnant and completely distanced himself from her since then,” Oliveira revealed.

She further added that “he has not responded to messages since then” and “showed no willingness to discuss the pregnancy or potential fatherhood.”

Simoes, who boasts over 49,000 Instagram followers, reportedly shared her frustrations online, expressing disappointment in how the footballer handled the situation.

The allegations have since triggered intense discussion on social media, with fans divided between defending Depay and demanding accountability.

@iamdjstark alleged:

"She wants to cash out."

@kofifrancis39 subtly slammed Memphis:

"Looks like these footballers don't learn."

@decifaX questioned the claims:

"How are we even sure Depay is responsible? Aren't you aware that most of these so-called influencers use to sleep with all manner of people?"

@ElishaCarta predicted:

"Child support is going to be huge."

@harryfdrops added:

"Do a paternity test and father the kids. Nothing new with pregnancy."

Depay’s personal life and career in focus

This isn’t the first time the 31-year-old has made headlines for matters outside football.

Depay, who proudly identified with his Ashanti roots in a 2024 interview, was once engaged to Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of American comedian Steve Harvey.

The relationship began in 2016 and ended two years later. Earlier in 2025, he was linked with fitness model Analice Matos, as noted by Daily Sports.

While his private life continues to make waves, Depay’s on-field form has remained steady.

The forward has enjoyed a respectable season with Corinthians, scoring four goals and assisting three more in 18 Serie A appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Memphis wins first trophy in Brazil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay clinched his first trophy in March 2025, just a year after leaving Europe for South America.

The Dutch-Ghanaian forward played a pivotal role in Corinthians’ triumph in the São Paulo State Championship, helping the club defeat arch-rivals Palmeiras to secure their first title in six years.

