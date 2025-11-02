The widow of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, Rute Cardoso, shared a deeply emotional moment with a close friend in honour of her late husband

The friend, dressed in a Liverpool jersey bearing Jota’s name and his iconic number 20, paid a touching tribute to the late football star during a marathon run

Netizens flooded social media with messages of empathy and admiration for Rute, praising her courage and grace as she continues to honour her husband’s memory

A deeply moving scene has captured the hearts of football fans after Diogo Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, was seen sharing a warm embrace with a marathon runner paying tribute to the late Liverpool forward.

The brief yet powerful exchange, caught on camera during a charity run, has gone viral and reminded many of the unbreakable bond football creates between players, families, and supporters.

Diogo Jota’s wife hugs the runner honouring the late Liverpool star. Photo credit: Andrew Powell/Getty Images, @AnythingLFC_/X and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rute Cardosso hugs marathon runner honouring Jota

The touching encounter took place at a charity marathon where Rute was present to support participants and honour her late husband’s memory.

Among the runners was a man wearing a Liverpool shirt with Jota’s name printed on the back.

Recognising him as a family friend, Rute stopped to greet him. Overcome with emotion, the runner approached her, and the two shared a warm, lingering hug that spoke louder than words.

Watch the video:

The moment quickly spread across social media, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans around the world.

Many described the exchange as a pure reflection of love, loss, and the unity that football brings beyond the pitch.

@Lukakefass shared:

"Rest on great, Jota."

@UncleCracker18 added:

"She's beyond awesome. He chose well. As did she."

@wynne_roy36115 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@ColmAherne1 offered support:

"Lost my wife ... keep strong Rute."

@76_fatso simply summed up:

"That’s classy."

Diogo Jota: Remembering a football icon

The heartbreaking loss of Diogo Jota and his brother in a tragic car accident on Thursday, July 3, 2025, sent shockwaves through the football world.

Reports revealed their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle.

Jota, who had undergone minor surgery and was advised against flying, was travelling back to Liverpool for pre-season preparations by road and ferry when the accident occurred.

Diogo Jota’s Wife Hugs Runner Honouring Late Liverpool Star In Heartfelt Video

Source: Getty Images

From his early days at FC Porto to his rise with Wolverhampton Wanderers and eventual stardom at Liverpool, Jota’s career was defined by passion and dedication.

To honour his legacy, Liverpool announced that his iconic No. 20 shirt will be retired across all levels, from the men’s first team to the women’s side and academy squads.

It was a fitting tribute to a player whose energy, humility, and love for the game left an indelible mark.

Talented artist pays tribute to Jota

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented artist paid a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota with a breathtaking portrait featuring a hand and a rose.

In a moving video shared on his Instagram page, Boubou captured the late Liverpool star’s likeness in a striking and emotional piece of art that has since touched the hearts of many fans worldwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh