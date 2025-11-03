Nigerian in Ghana Laments Struggles, Claims Country's 'Spiritual' Element Holds Back Success
- Ade Rocha, a Ghana-based Nigerian, expressed frustration about not achieving his goals in over five years
- He stated that while it was easy to enter Ghana, achieving success there has proven to be incredibly difficult
- Rocha suggested that Ghana's 'spiritual' element might be a factor in hindering success for newcomers
A Ghana-based Nigerian has expressed his frustration after suggesting that he was unable to fulfil his primary intention for coming to the country.
In a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian, identified as Ade Rocha, stated that he had high hopes about coming to GH from his country until he encountered reality.
He warned that while it is easy to move to Ghana, achieving success had proven incredibly difficult.
Nigerian shares frustration with Ghana's 'spiritual elements'
He lamented that he had hoped that within a year in Ghana, he would have 'made it', but it had been more than five years without him achieving anything tangible for himself.
He said that it had been easy to enter the country when compared to leaving, as he had intended to depart the country once he had achieved success, commenting:
"You'll be surprised. If you enter, it will feel like, within one year, you will make it. You will achieve everything you want in life. But before you know it, five years, seven years have passed, without anything. With nothing."
The man suggested that this lack of progress can make a person feel incompetent or financially irresponsible, but he concluded that the country itself seems to have a 'spiritual' element that holds people back from succeeding.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Nigerian man's 'hindered' success
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
Emmanuel Ntiamoah commented:
"Don't insult the country you are living in and expect that land to bless you. Ghana is spiritual. Bless Ghana, and Ghana will also bless you."
Eben said:
"We way be our country we they suffer, na you want come make am fast abi... dey play. 😂"
Great Commodore wrote:
"How can you even think of achieving everything in life within 1 year? Please, we are not ritualists in Ghana. We work very hard while we pray to God to open new opportunities for us."
Kellyvinicridi3548 stated:
"I swear, my man, you burst my head. You talk real matter."
Dr. EPSON commented:
"You mean Ghana is addictive 🤣... just have enough discipline and you will make it. Don't follow the crowd."
Ya_yo stated:
"If you can make it in Nigeria, why not try Nigeria and see if it will work?"
Nigerian praises Ghana, says it's better
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian in Ghana had shared his positive experience after six months in the country.
He boldly claimed that his homeland was inferior, citing factors like a steady power supply and the favourable exchange rate.
His interview went viral on TikTok, sparking debates between Ghanaians and Nigerians about which country was superior.
