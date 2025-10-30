An Obroni shared advice on relocating to Ghana, warning against bringing high-energy electronics

She explained that many of her appliances were ruined after she plugged them into Ghana's outlets

The obroni recommended buying electronics locally in Ghana instead of importing them from the US

An obroni from the United States has stirred reactions after sharing advice for others planning to relocate to the country.

An obroni shares her dreadful experience moving her belongings from the US to Ghana. Photo credit: @itsneeneewright. Image source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the obroni, @itsneeneewright, used her relocation experience to advise other foreigners considering starting a new life in Ghana.

She disclosed that she had moved to Ghana in 2023 to start a new life; however, she had some difficulty transporting her belongings from the US.

Obroni shares advice on relocating to Ghana

Her initial warning to persons seeking to relocate was to travel light rather than bring many of their personal items into the country.

The obroni also cautioned this group about bringing electronic devices from their country, especially high-energy appliances.

She explained that due to the different electrical voltage in Ghana, she had inadvertently ruined many of her own items, including fans, a refrigerator, a washing machine, a laminator, and a blender.

According to her, buying electronics locally in Ghana is preferable to importing them from the United States.

In her words:

"One thing that I would advise you to do if you're moving here from the States, don't bring too many of your electronics, especially electronics that are like high-energy consuming, because the voltage here is different and I've ruined so many things."

According to PowerPlugSocket, many imported appliances, as the obroni stated, would burn out due to a massive mismatch in electrical standards between the two countries.

US appliances are designed for a standard voltage of 120V, while Ghana's electrical outlets deliver 230V. Plugging a 120V appliance into a 230V outlet will cause it to overheat and burn out, often instantly.

Watch the video of her advice below:

Reactions to Obroni's relocation advice to Americans

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Nana Ama wrote:

"Being in Ghana, you realise that life is precious and the important things are being at peace and comfortable with family and friends. In America, it’s fast living and too materialistic."

Hardworker said:

"Yep. Buy them in Ghana. Cost of shopping and duty at the ports, and agents fees can buy you a new one, but if you're using them already in the USA, just shop them door to door."

Kwame Ankrah commented:

"I sent an expensive VitaMix blender to my girlfriend in Cape Coast. She plugged it in, and it died. I used the blender for almost 20 years only to have it die in Ghana."

Ghanaian lady shares US relocation story

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who moved to the US three years ago took to social media to share her experiences there.

The Ghanaian lady, identified as Irene, detailed the jobs she had landed since arriving in the US.

According to her, she had worked as a ride-hailing driver, a cleaner, and a hairdresser before being hired as a stock-taking officer at Walmart.

