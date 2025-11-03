A Ghanaian man criticised the country's work culture, calling for low-paying full-time jobs to be changed

He argued that workers earning below GH₵3,000 should be allowed to seek multiple income streams instead

The man compared Ghana’s labour practises to Western countries, highlighting the irony of adopting the 9-to-5 model

A Ghanaian man has strongly criticised the country's work culture, particularly the exploitation of employees through low wages and long working hours.

In the video on TikTok, the Ghanaian man argued that many full-time jobs, especially those roles that pay less than GH₵1,500 to GH₵3,000, should be converted to part-time roles.

He stated that such a move should be done to allow their workers to seek multiple income streams.

In his words:

"When you are paying somebody below 3,000, they shouldn't be working for you full-time. But that is the reality here. There are jobs that people can complete within a couple of hours, go somewhere and still work, but most employers will keep them there till the end of the day."

He highlighted the "evil" of employers who retain workers for a full day for tasks that could be completed in a few hours, all for meagre salaries like GH₵600 to GH₵800.

Ghanaian man slams employers on salary structure

He contrasted this with labour policies in Western countries, where he claimed that a worker's basic needs, such as food, shelter, and clothing, are not expected to consume more than 60% of their income.

He also pointed out the irony of Ghana adopting the 9-to-5 work model from the West without also implementing its protective labour standards.

"You inherited the 9-to-5 from the US. It was Henry Ford who introduced it to serve his factory. So if you bring that system here, at least replicate some of the sources they have," he said.

Watch the video of him voicing out his concern below:

Reactions to comment on Ghana's salary structure

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Queen commented:

"Bro, you're right o. I'm a newly posted nurse since December 2024 but do you know I've not been paid since? Politicians don't think about us o."

DINERO wrote:

"People are saying young people are lazy. but they are not realising that some of these jobs are just not worth it. it's not worth it. In fact, the juice is not worth the squeeze."

Fortuner suggested:

"Looking at today’s economy, lowest should be 6k."

SlimDoll said:

"After SHS I got a job; GH₵700 one year, and yet if someone ask me for GH₵100, it's hard to give. 😅Chai. even I couldn't gather money to enter hand skills, it was someone who helped me. 😂eei."

TikToker discloses being fired following salary complaint

YEN.com.gh had also reported a report on the same TikToker when he lost his job after complaining about his GH₵3k monthly salary in a video.

The man, who was a corporate worker, made a video where he shared that his GH₵3,000 salary was not enough to match up with his living expenses in Accra.

In another update, he had shared how he lost his job following his complaint about his monthly salary in the video that went viral.

