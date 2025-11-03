Popular politician Nana Kwame Bediako shared how he built his wealth through real estate and urged youth to invest wisely

He advised Ghanaians to prioritise industrial investments in Africa and low-income housing for long-term financial growth

Bediako also encouraged distinctiveness and societal value creation as keys to wealth, rather than focusing only on money

Nana Kwame Bediako, a Ghanaian business mogul and entrepreneur, has shed light on untapped global investment opportunities for wealth creation.

During a recent street interview that has gone viral, Bediako disclosed that he made his fortune through real estate.

However, he declined to state the exact amount he has made over time.

He described the business as a lucrative one and advised the youths to invest their money in assets instead of relying only on savings.

Kwame Bediako shares investment opportunities for Ghanaians

The business mogul also offered specific global investment advice, highlighting Africa (including Ghana) as a prime location for industrial investments and low-income housing.

"If you want to invest in industrial, I would say that Africa has the most critical minerals, petrochemicals, and all of that to invest in the industrial sector," he said.

For hotel investments, however, he recommended Europe because of its strong tourism industry.

When asked for a quote he lives by, he encourages people to be distinctive and focus on adding value to society, stating that success and recognition would follow from that.

In his words:

"Just be like Freedom Jacob Caesar. He's a distinctive character. I think that everybody wants to be rich, everybody wants to be successful, but first of all, you need to see how you can add value to people, to society. And by that, you'll be significantly recognised"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Bediako's financial advice

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Nanaezze said:

"You’ll invite correct investors, and People who form “Agents” and gatekeepers will destroy the minds of these investors in the housing market sector, and you’ll now hear $300,000 dollar house for sale."

@AkosuaAmpofowah wrote:

"You will still need money to do all the things he has mentioned."

@2wenty_1ne_ commented:

"Almost every problem in society that you can see needs crazy investment."

@meekouthehill said"

"Mo wc kukuo shesh3 d3m s3 I can’t disclose."

Nana Kwame Bediako flaunts riches

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako had purchased a gold bar for GH₵500,000 at the Mining in Motion summit to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The politician bought the first-ever gold bar minted under the Asante monarch's initiative, aimed at promoting responsible mining.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the real estate developer was approached by the host of the gala dinner, who called on him to bid for the gold bar.

The purchase occurred at a gala dinner held following the first day of the summit on Monday, June 3, 2025.

