Prophet Roja Reassures Captain Smart of Presidential Prophecy, Video
- Prophet Roja defended his prophecies and said he accurately predicted President Mahama’s election win
- He claimed he foresaw the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire and warned that fire service support would be needed
- Roja said his message to Captain Smart was spiritually revealed and not driven by personal malice
Controversial Prophet Roja defended his controversial prophecies and claimed he accurately predicted key national events, including President Mahama’s election win.
In an interview with Captain Smart on the Onua Maakye show, the outspoken prophet stated that he foretold President Dramani Mahama's electoral victory and even mentioned the specific margin of win.
His statement follows his issuance of a prophecy to the Onua TV presenter. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the man of God claimed that Captain Smart was facing marital struggles, which had affected him emotionally and spiritually.
According to him, God had already shown him the steps he needed to take to find the fulfilment he wanted in his life.
Prophet Roja claimed that Captain Smart is destined to be the president of the country and not a TV show presenter.
Prophet Roja reassures Captain Smart of prophecy
In a video trending online, the man of God reassured Captain Smart that his prophecies do come true, as could be seen with his prophecy about President Mahama's election, among others, which he had predicted would come to pass.
Prophet Roja also claimed to have predicted the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire, specifying the exact date range of March 17 to 21.
Roja said he warned that the Ghana National Fire Service would be overwhelmed by the blaze and would need support from other agencies, which he noted later came to pass.
He defended his controversial prophecy about Captain Smart’s life, saying it was not rooted in malice but in what was spiritually shown to him.
According to him, his prophecies are conditional and should be taken seriously, not dismissed without investigation.
He stressed the emotional and spiritual weight of delivering such messages, explaining that it once took him months to relay a divine warning to the late John Kumah.
Watch the video below:
Prophet Roja shares dire prophecy about Ejisu
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Roja issued a dire prophecy concerning the Ejisu constituency. He claimed to have seen darkness hovering over the constituency in a vision.
He noted that Ghanaians, including the political leaders, needed to unite and pray to avert the danger that would befall the community.
Prophet Roja claimed that he also saw prominent members from the major political parties in Ghana travelling to Ejisu on multiple occasions in his vision.
