Ghanaian prophet, Ebo Noah, has resumed building his ark despite suffering an injury after being swept away by the sea

Ebo Noah, who gained global attention for his prophecy, continued constructing the ark for those he believes will survive

Ghanaians reacted to the video with mixed emotions, with some mocking the prophet and others asking him questions

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Ebo Noah, has returned to his ambitious project of building an ark right after he allegedly sustained an injury at sea.

Ebo Noah resumes his modern ark construction despite sustaining an injury at sea. Photo credit: Ebo Jesus (TikTok).

Despite his recent incident when he was swept away by the sea and allegedly broke his arm, Ebo Noah has remained undeterred and resumed his prophecy.

The supposed seer gained global recognition for his prophecy of an impending doom and destruction on a global scale.

He claimed that God instructed him to construct an ark in preparation for floods, which he believes will rock the world on December 25, 2025.

According to him, the rain would continually descend on the Earth for three years, causing destruction. In another video, he was seen struggling against powerful waves while on a rocky outcrop by the sea.

Ebo Noah shares ark construction update

After an initial struggle, he appeared to be unable to regain his balance. Not long after, he was engulfed by the sea. According to reports, he sustained an injury to his arm.

In a recent video, the Ghanaian man of God remained focused as he began constructing the compartments within the ark to accommodate the belongings of those he believes will join him in this biblical endeavour.

Ebo Noah was back on his feet, calling on the public and setting the reminder of what is about to come. He also showcased the recent progress for the ark, with his colleagues working on some wooden construction.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's ark construction update

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@_Dhellali said:

"Let’s get serious and have authorities check this guy’s mental health. Ghana alone has over 30 million people, what’s the capacity of his ark?"

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Ahhhh. This man and his cocoa farmer dressing. He go go mad o."

@are_you_special commented:

"Funny enough, we Christians are trying to mock him… we no be different from those times. Same Christians wey dey mock Noah."

@yabena68 stated:

"What if what he is saying is true? What if God has revealed it to him, hmmm. During Noah’s time it was the same way; the people were mocking him ayooo."

@nhiikoteynhii commented:

"Noah wasn’t called Noah because of the ark or the flood, oo. Well all the best."

Ebo Noah shares an update on his end-of-the-world prophecy and the construction of his ark. Photo credit: Ebo Jesus (TikTok).

Ebo Noah updates public on ark construction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ebo Noah, in a social media post, disclosed that the ark is 80% complete, with animals, including hens, a cat, and a pig, starting to board the structure.

The preacher also addressed concerns about God’s covenant with biblical Noah, suggesting that God can change His mind, citing the extension of King Hezekiah’s life as an example.

