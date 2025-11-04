Prophet Roja has stirred conversations online after making a bold prophecy about the future of Ghanaian football

According to him, Saddick Adams is destined to occupy the highest office in Ghana’s football administration

The prophecy has since gone viral, sparking massive reactions on social media, with many fans rallying behind the vision

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, fondly called Sports Obama, has become the centre of national discussion following a striking prophecy about his future.

Renowned preacher Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has declared that the celebrated broadcaster will soon become president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Saddick Adams is set to become the next GFA president, according to Prophet Roja.

Saddick Adams to become GFA president

The bold revelation came during a live outdoor broadcast of Angel 102.9 FM on October 31, 2025.

Saddick Adams, who hosted the cleric on his show, listened in surprise as the prophet confidently announced what he claimed to have seen in a divine vision.

According to Prophet Roja, God revealed to him that Saddick’s rise to the top of Ghana’s football administration would happen quickly and under extraordinary circumstances.

He even went as far as saying he knows the exact day and time the announcement will be made, confidently stating that “nothing will change this prophecy.”

Roja also disclosed that Saddick recently met with nine prominent individuals at the Holiday Inn on October 13, 2025, to discuss other matters and even had to rescind a role that the powers-that-be wanted to assign to him.

Startled by the level of detail, Saddick politely pleaded with the prophet not to reveal the specific date to avoid mounting public pressure.

Still, he acknowledged the prophecy with a brief “Amen”, leaving fans both shocked and curious.

Fans debate prophecy about Saddick Adams

Moments after the broadcast, social media erupted with varying opinions. Some hailed the prophecy as divine revelation, while others dismissed it as mere publicity.

@MistarDahl doubted the prediction, saying,

“He’s not even interested, and ‘football people’ will never allow that to happen.”

@Opokumarvintwu1, however, leaned in support:

“Anyone who has followed Sadick for a while knows he’d contest for that position in future. His passion alone.”

@Mr_Aniagyei was fully behind it, writing:

“I am 1,000% in support of my brother Saddick. He will make a great FA President Inshallah.”

Prophet Roja, who has gained a reputation for accurate prophecies, previously foretold the passing of Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II and the outcome of the Akwatia bye-elections.

For Saddick Adams, who broke the news of Eddie Nketiah's readiness to play for the Black Stars, the idea of leading Ghana football may not be far-fetched.

However, per GFA rules, a candidate must have been actively involved in football for at least two of the five years before nomination, per Citi Sports.

With the next elections expected in 2027 and incumbent Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku eligible for a third term, per Ghanasoccernet, the question remains: will Sports Obama take a shot at football’s highest office?

