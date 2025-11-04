The NSPPD Prayer Conference, led by Pastor Jerry Eze, featured the apparent healing of a man using crutches

A viral video showed the man walking without assistance, evoking mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

The event, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 1, 2025, drew a large crowd and drew many reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A moment of unexpected spiritual significance occurred during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Prayer Conference 2025.

A Ghanaian man rejoices after reportedly receiving his miraculous healing at the NSPPD Prayer Conference 2025 in Accra. Photo credit: NSPPD 2025

Source: UGC

The prayer conference yielded numerous testimonies from Ghanaians, and one that particularly caught the attention of many was the reported healing of a physically challenged individual.

The NSPPD Prayer Conference, led by Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze, took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The event drew a massive crowd, filling the stadium with an atmosphere of faith and expectation.

Ghanaian man healed at NSPPD Ghana conference

In a trending video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a man, initially using crutches to walk, started walking with apparent ease amid a sea of onlookers and believers.

The man was surrounded by a group of people, including a woman who was speaking to him and urging him to take his steps gradually.

The physically challenged man, standing comfortably on his two feet, screamed in excitement.

The man was captured with his hands raised in triumph and praise, surrounded by a crowd clapping and worshipping.

The video on X is below:

Reactions to man's healing at NSPPD conference

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kwakueffa said:

"Ah, but the guy is clearly still physically challenged... or the argument is that it was worse at first and it has improved now? Ohhh, okay, so the miracle is about improvement. vhim. Why the spirit ein battery die halfway or something? The God I know, when he shows up, you won't recognise your past! Stop disgracing the gospel, my people."

@AfriyieJackson wrote:

"There are serious patients lined up for doubtful surgeries and others too declared to die soon at KBTH, Ridge and the others. I need to have a proper conversation with these prophets and pastors."

@sarkodieeric10 commented:

"Those people who are saying the Pastors should visit the hospitals, it is not biblical. When you read the bible, it says, those who were having sickness and other diseases came to Jesus."

@attab247 stated:

"I know this guy. Wow, I’m happy for him because the man has been suffering from this since. Thank God he’s healed now… what God can’t do does not exist."

@quamechris wrote:

"Someone has been healed, let’s be happy for him, it’s only him that knows the truth about healing."

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, works as a volunteer at the 2025 NSPPD Ghana conference. Photo credit: Jean Mensa

Source: UGC

Jean Mensa volunteers at NSPPD Ghana conference

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, had volunteered at the NSPPD 2025 conference.

During the event, she shared the testimony of a lady who had been healed from pain in her shoulder that had prevented her from lifting her arm for years.

This was not the first time Mensa had participated in the NSPPD, as Pastor Eze previously shared a photo of her and described her as an affiliate member.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh