A member of St. Augustine’s College’s 2019 NSMQ winning team has spoken ahead of his school’s reaching the highly anticipated NSMQ finals

Augusco, who last took the trophy in 2019, will face two titans in this year’s final: Opoku Ware SHS (OWASS) and Mfantsipim SHS, the defending champions

Netizens who reacted to the video have praised Mfantsipim School for making it to the final

Dr Jimmy Newton, of the famous 2019 NSMQ-winning team, has predicted an early win for his school in today’s final.

Dr Jimmy Newton of the 2019 Augusco Winning Team is predicting an early win for his school. Image credit: Augusco ediboard/TikTok, Campus Hype Crew/Twitter

Source: UGC

In an interview, YEN.com.gh chanced upon, he expressed the boys’ readiness to bring back the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy to the school.

“The school has to win. Augusco must win,” he exclaimed during the interview.

He further called on fellow old students to troop in today with their full support for their representatives.

“The morale is very important. It’s not just about the knowledge the boys have on stage,” he said, stressing the need for more support as they face the other two titans, who knows, perhaps another win for the ‘Greens.’

Augusco is a two-time champion, having first won in 2007 and again in 2019, as they hope to secure a third win today against the other contestants.

NSMQ final: Augusco, OWASS, Mfantsipim clash today

The NSMQ, over the years, has garnered a massive following, promoting healthy academic competition among top-performing senior high schools (SHSs) in Ghana.

Reaching any stage of the contest has become a bragging right not just for students but also for old students, who often go to great lengths to ensure their alma mater excels in the competition.

This year’s season has come to an end, and today marks the grand finale.

Among the many senior high schools from across the regions of Ghana, three made it to the finals after several rounds of elimination: St. Augustine’s College (Augusco), Opoku Ware SHS (OWASS), and Mfantsipim School, the defending champions.

The finals are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today, November 6, 2025.

Dr Jimmy Newton concluded by commending the organisers of the NSMQ for encouraging and making the study of science and mathematics exciting for students in Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

NSMQ: Mfantsipim shares optimism ahead of finals

Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim, one of the contestants representing Mfantsipim School who helped secure a place in the NSMQ final, has spoken out.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the brilliant NSMQ star speaking on the sidelines after his school evicted Ghana Secondary Technical School and Mankranso SHS in the semi-finals, opened up about the contest.

Benjamin, in a show of gratitude, first thanked God for helping the three-time winners secure a place in the finals.

“I am just really happy that we were able to win this contest. Like I said, God has been with us from the very onset, and it was shown today as well. He really was with us; He really helped us, even as the contest was getting tough, and at the end, we came out as the winners.”

When quizzed about expectations for the finals, Benjamin expressed optimism that his school could retain the title.

“We are really grateful that we won, and we hope the same thing will happen in the final so we can successfully defend the trophy,” he told the interviewer.

The Head of Science at Mfantsipim School also spoke in an interview with Joy News, expressing delight that his school had made it to the final.

Labelling Mfantsipim as the best science school in Ghana, he expressed confidence in his school’s ability to win.

“It’s so great! The boys have done so well. When it comes to Mfantsipim, we teach our boys to learn; they are disciplined, but above all, God is our helper. Mfantsipim is the best school in Ghana and in West Africa. When it comes to science, no school in Ghana can match our standards. We hope we are going to win. God is our strength, and Mfantsipim will win it once again,” he said.

Tension is trickling in as today marks the NSMQ final featuring the giant schools, Mfantsipim, OWASS and Augusco. Image credit: NSMQ/X

Source: Twitter

NSMQ final: OWASS star shares his expectations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah, the poster boy for Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, has spoken ahead of the final.

In a video on the Facebook page of Joy News, the brilliant young student said he felt motivated to win the trophy since many people see him as a role model.

Stephen believes it is only right to serve as a shining example by giving his best in the competition so he can continue to inspire those who look up to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh