OWASS NSMQ Finalists Share Hopeful Message Ahead of Grand Finale
- Stephen Baah, the OWASS “shark,” says God has taken him through a process and prepared him for this defining moment
- The OWASS team expresses strong faith and confidence ahead of their NSMQ Grand Finale clash with St. Augustine’s College and Mfantsipim School
- Fans rally behind the Akatakyie, believing their mix of composure, teamwork, and faith could bring the trophy home
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The contestants of Opoku Ware School at the 2025 NSMQ have an important message of faith, belief, and gratitude as they prepare to compete in the grand finale against St. Augustine's College and Mfantsipim School.
The highly anticipated contest is set for today, November 6, at 2 PM. This promises to be an exciting matchup among three of Ghana’s top schools.
For the OWASS contestants, reaching this point means more than just academic achievement; it represents resilience, teamwork, and divine favour.
Before the contest, members of the OWASS team had expressed strong belief in themselves and in God. They see the final as a result of hard work, commitment, and faith. “We have hope, and we believe in ourselves. But above all, we believe in God,” said one confident contestant, Angel. “It feels great to be in the finals because this journey has taught us so much about perseverance and trust.”
Stephen Baah leaves final message
Popular contestant, Stephen Baah, expressed his emotions regarding the journey of the competition as one where growth and learning had taken place. “God has taken me through many experiences and is still teaching me. We’ve learned to remain humble, consistent, and grateful. God has brought us this far, and we know He will finish what He started,” he said.
OWASS is popularly known as Akatakyie, and the school is set to reclaim the NSMQ trophy after several years.
This confidence has inspired old students and their current supporters. The team's fans argue that the calm spirit and visible bonding could propel them again to write history.
With faith in God, the determination to succeed is what the team is banking on for today’s grand finale, knowing that they will be up against Augusco and Botwe. “Whatever happens, we are proud of how far we’ve come,” the team concluded.
Watch the video below:
All eyes will be on the NSMQ stage this afternoon as Ghana waits to see which school will be named the 2025 champions.
From JHS prodigies to NSMQ finalists today
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the rise of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), Stephen Kofi Baah and John Kusi of OWASS from JHS to SHS, till their NSMQ fame.
Their fame and intelligence date back to their junior high school days, where their zeal and eagerness for learning and competing in science and maths-related competitions came to light.
Stephen Baah, who attended Good Shepherd R/C JHS in Kumasi, first displayed his brilliance in academic competitions early on. Across town, John Kusi, who was also a student at Bremang UGC, was also making a good name for himself in school quizzes.
,
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.