Stephen Baah, the OWASS “shark,” says God has taken him through a process and prepared him for this defining moment

The OWASS team expresses strong faith and confidence ahead of their NSMQ Grand Finale clash with St. Augustine’s College and Mfantsipim School

Fans rally behind the Akatakyie, believing their mix of composure, teamwork, and faith could bring the trophy home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The contestants of Opoku Ware School at the 2025 NSMQ have an important message of faith, belief, and gratitude as they prepare to compete in the grand finale against St. Augustine's College and Mfantsipim School.

Stephen Baah motivates Owass fans with hopeful message before grand finale. Image credit: NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated contest is set for today, November 6, at 2 PM. This promises to be an exciting matchup among three of Ghana’s top schools.

For the OWASS contestants, reaching this point means more than just academic achievement; it represents resilience, teamwork, and divine favour.

Before the contest, members of the OWASS team had expressed strong belief in themselves and in God. They see the final as a result of hard work, commitment, and faith. “We have hope, and we believe in ourselves. But above all, we believe in God,” said one confident contestant, Angel. “It feels great to be in the finals because this journey has taught us so much about perseverance and trust.”

Stephen Baah leaves final message

Popular contestant, Stephen Baah, expressed his emotions regarding the journey of the competition as one where growth and learning had taken place. “God has taken me through many experiences and is still teaching me. We’ve learned to remain humble, consistent, and grateful. God has brought us this far, and we know He will finish what He started,” he said.

OWASS is popularly known as Akatakyie, and the school is set to reclaim the NSMQ trophy after several years.

This confidence has inspired old students and their current supporters. The team's fans argue that the calm spirit and visible bonding could propel them again to write history.

With faith in God, the determination to succeed is what the team is banking on for today’s grand finale, knowing that they will be up against Augusco and Botwe. “Whatever happens, we are proud of how far we’ve come,” the team concluded.

Watch the video below:

All eyes will be on the NSMQ stage this afternoon as Ghana waits to see which school will be named the 2025 champions.

Stephen and John, former JHS rivals, are poised to make history for OWASS in the 2025 NSMQ. Image credit: NSMQGhana, Junior Science and Mathematics.

Source: Twitter

From JHS prodigies to NSMQ finalists today

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the rise of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), Stephen Kofi Baah and John Kusi of OWASS from JHS to SHS, till their NSMQ fame.

Their fame and intelligence date back to their junior high school days, where their zeal and eagerness for learning and competing in science and maths-related competitions came to light.

Stephen Baah, who attended Good Shepherd R/C JHS in Kumasi, first displayed his brilliance in academic competitions early on. Across town, John Kusi, who was also a student at Bremang UGC, was also making a good name for himself in school quizzes.

,

Source: YEN.com.gh