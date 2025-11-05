Stephen Apemah-Baah has spoken about the expectations on him regarding this year’s NSMQ

In an interview, he spoke about his motivation going into the competition

OWASS has qualified for the finals and will come up against Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine’s College

Stephen Apemah-Baah, the poster boy for Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, has spoken ahead of the final.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the intelligent young student in an interview said he felt motivated to win the trophy since many people see him as a role model.

In this regard, Stephen believes it is only right to serve as a shining example by giving his best in the competition so he can continue to be a role model to those who look up to him.

“What motivates me is the fact that there are people who look up to me, and it is not just the expectation but the fact people see me as a role model. So that means that I have to show them as well that there is hope for us.”

He also hopes that with the grace and favour of God, OWASS can win this year’s competition.

Opoku Ware School has been to the final of the NSMQ on nine occasions, having last won its trophy in 2002.

The two-time winners will be hoping to win their third NSMQ trophy after 23 years.

Stephen Apemah-Baah’s rise to fame

Stephen Apemah-Baah gained instant fame in Ghana after he made history as the first Form 1 student to participate in the National Science and Maths Quiz.

OWASS, however, lost a nail-biting final to Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec).

He represented his school again in the 2024 NSMQ, where they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Ghana National College.

Opoku Ware School has qualified for the final once again and will come up against Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine’s College on November 6, 2025.

At the time of writing the report, the video shared by Joy News had raked in over 2,000 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians react to Stephen Apemah-Baah’s performance

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post praised OWASS for their performance so far, with many expressing hope that the school wins the competition.

Nana Aquasi Sarpong stated:

"OWASS IS WINNING THIS YEAR"

Ewurama Hagan stated:

"Awwww God is your strength."

Maverick Jaychris opined:

Stephen MUST win this trophy in his final year! 3 years representing the school, 2 years failed, third year can’t fail too!"

Jerry Doe wrote:

"You have contested twice already, you have experienced NSMQ better than the rest of the contestants. You have to win this year."

Mankranso SHS disappointed over NSMQ exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ representatives of Mankranso SHS have expressed their disappointment after exiting the competition.

One of the contestants, Augustine Many Nayere, in an interview, stated that “Something happened, but we give thanks to God for what He has done for us.”

Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah also admitted that she was sad but expressed optimism that the school would perform better in next year’s competition.

