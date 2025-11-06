A Ghanaian TikToker has disclosed the amount he had saved from TikTok earnings and brand deals using a susu box

Rich Khob said his 2025 resolution was to save all his TikTok income after mismanaging funds the previous year

He broke the box early to buy something special and shared how poorly his content performs on other platforms

A Ghanaian TikToker has sparked reactions online after he shared his journey of saving money earned from the platform.

A Ghanaian TikToker opens his susu box to disclose the amount he had made from TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator, identified as Rich Khob, explained that his New Year's resolution early this year, 2025, was to save all his TikTok earnings in a 'susu' box (a traditional savings box).

Ghanaian man discloses TikTok earnings

He claimed that he had to resort to this method of saving to better manage his finances after mismanaging them the previous year.

Although the year is not yet over, he decided to break the box open because, according to him, he had found something 'beautiful' he wanted to buy.

However, he stated that his savings would have been much larger if his content performed as well on other platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, as it does on TikTok.

He said:

"I would post a video on TikTok and get something over 200k views. I'll post the same video on Instagram and Facebook, and I'll be getting 150 views. Literally 150 views. Well, I don't know why, but at least I'm getting the money from TikTok, so it's all cool."

He also clarified that the total amount in the susu included not only his regular TikTok earnings but also income from advertisement deals with various companies.

He went on to open the savings box and started counting the money carefully. After counting the money, he proudly announced the total amount saved.

He broke down the total, showing ten bundles of GH₵10,000 each, with many in the GH₵200 denomination. The total amount was GH₵100,000, with an additional GH₵4,750 in cash, making the total GH₵104,750.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian man discloses TikTok earnings

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video online. Some of the comments are below.

@ticklefari stated:

"GRA is watching, and soon the required taxes will be deducted."

@0seiparry wrote:

"I thought they said TikTok doesn’t pay Ghanaian creators."

@fine_wine61 commented:

"The fact that I know the exact amount inside mine is funny. 😂"

@Darlington said:

"This can’t pressure me to do what I can’t do. 😂"

@Hilda_Shugga wrote:

"I was saving mine to buy a deep freezer for my business, but had ti break it for my mum's funeral. 😭"

