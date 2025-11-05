A Ghanaian man shared three small-scale businesses that reportedly earned GH₵100 to GH₵200 daily

He highlighted fried yam vending, motorbike business, amongst others, as profitable ventures in Ghana

He explained that high demand and low startup costs made these businesses viable and lucrative for Ghanaians

A Ghanaian man has stirred reactions online after sharing three small-scale businesses in Ghana that can reportedly earn between GH₵100 and GH₵200 daily.

A Ghanaian man shares his opinion on some businesses that make GH₵100 to GH₵200 daily. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man broke down the daily income potential of three business ventures and encouraged others to consider them as viable sources of income.

Ghanaian man lists three profitable businesses

The first business he mentioned was fried yams vending. According to him, a single piece of fried yams sells for GH₵1, and a full tuber can produce a large number of portions.

He explained that many vendors make good profit margins daily with minimal startup costs.

Next on his list was the popular ‘aboboyaa’ (also known as tricycle) transport business. He stated that tricycle riders who operate in market areas charge significant fees to transport goods over short distances.

In his words:

“If you charge GH₵20 to GH₵30 per trip, it only takes a few trips to make GH₵100 in a day.”

The third kind of business was also in the transportation niche. He highlighted the growing demand for 'okada' (motorbike) riders. According to him, this business can be divided into passenger transport riders and delivery service providers.

He noted that due to heavy traffic in urban areas, many people prefer using okadas for quick travel, while the rise of online businesses has also created massive demand for delivery riders.



Top three businesses Ghana

In a similar video, he also mentioned top 3 businesses that would survive for a long time in Ghana. His first point was the trotro (public transport) business, which he claimed was due to the high demand.

Secondly, he mentioned waste collection businesses. He backed it up by saying a country like Ghana would not stop producing waste, making the demand for the business high value.

He also mentioned Early childhood education schools as the third business that would thrive for a longer time.



Ghanaians react to man's profitable business ideas

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below:

DrGuy stated:

"Do you think there would be a demand for a cigarette and water vendor, or do they already exist?"

Frankoppong465 said:

"The very facts."

Dfwcntral commented:

"This is very real and possible."

Bennysunns wrote:

"The yam business di... hmmm"

Politician Nana Kwame Bediako highlights lucrative investment opportunities in Ghana. Photo credit: Kwame Bediako (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

Kwame Bediako shares investment opportunities for Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako shared insights into his journey to wealth and disclosed untapped global investment opportunities.

In a viral street interview, he disclosed that he built his fortune through real estate but chose not to reveal the exact amount.

He encouraged the youth to prioritise investing in assets over saving, highlighting Africa, especially Ghana, as ideal for industrial and low-income housing investments.

He also recommended Europe for hotel investments due to its thriving tourism sector and advised people to focus on adding value to society to gain recognition and success.

