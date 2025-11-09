The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH₵1 million bounty on Mark Agingre, a suspect in several gruesome murders in the Binduri district

According to the Police, Mark Agingre is the main suspect in the murder of a family of five on November 7, 2025

Despite the murder, the Police assured the public, especially people living in Binduri, of their commitment to keeping them safe

The Ghana Police Service has declared Mark Agingre, a native of Binduri in the Upper East Region, a wanted man.

Mark Agingre's manhunt is in connection with several gruesome murders in the Binduri district and surrounding communities in the Upper East Region.

Ghana Police Service declares Mark Agingre a wanted man over several killings in Binduri and its environs. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Facebook

"Suspect Mark Agingre, a native of Binduri, is wanted by the Police for his involvement in a series of brutal murders in the Binduri District and nearby communities in the Upper East Region," a statement from the Police said.

The Police stated that Mark Agingre is the prime suspect in the murder of a family of five, including a man, his wife, two children and their family head on November 7, 2025. The attack also left another child in critical condition at the Bolgatanga Government Hospital.

"He is further suspected of the murder of an elderly man and his two children on 27th October 2025 at Binduri. Preliminary investigations indicate that he may be behind several other targeted killings."

The Police announced a GH₵1 million reward for anyone who gives credible information that would lead to his arrest.

"A reward of One Million Ghana Cedis GH₵1,000,000.00 has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect."

"Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or call 191, 18555 immediately," it added.

The Police assured the public, especially the residents of Binduri, that it is doing all within its power to track Mark Agingre down and let him face the law.

"The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it is making every effort to track down the suspect and bring him to justice."

Source: YEN.com.gh