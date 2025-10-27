Five people, including a radio presenter, were shot in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The incident occurred when unidentified gunmen attacked their residence on October 26.

Five people shot in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that three of the victims, including a five-year-old child, died on the spot.

Among the injured is George Bukari, the manager of Binduri-based Maxx Empire Radio and TV.

Residents said the attack is believed to be linked to the long-running Bawku conflict.

The conflict has claimed multiple lives and displaced several families since it erupted in November 2021.

On October 24, four people were killed in violence linked to ethnic tensions in the Bawku township.

The victims were attacked at different places in the Bawku township and its environs over the course of 24 hours.

Military personnel present in the area have intensified patrols amid the tensions in Bawku involving Kusasis and Mamprusis.

Source: YEN.com.gh