The mother of late Air Force officer Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah stirred reactions after leading a nationwide donation to female prisoners

She said the outreach, which involved gifting cloth to inmates, marked the 19th year she had personally led donations to female prisons across Ghana

The donation came months after her son died in the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash that killed five government officials and three crew members

The mother of the late helicopter crash victim, Sergeant Addo Mensah, has stirred reactions on social media after donating to female prisoners nationwide.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the late Air Force Officer led a donation effort to the Kumasi Central Prison as part of her end-of-year activities.

Speaking after the donation, she said she had been carrying out the exercise for years.

The mother of the helicopter crash victim said last year's exercise was the 19th year that they helped inmates, and that they typically visited all the female prisons in the country.

She said the donation exercise typically involved gifting the prisoners cloth for the festive occasion.

Below is the TikTok video of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah’s mother leading a donation exercise to female prisoners.

Sergeant Addo Mensah’s mother speaks after helicopter crash

On August 6, 2025, numerous high-ranking government officials of Ghana and three crew members boarded a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Z-9 helicopter from Accra to Obuasi.

The officials, including two cabinet ministers, were scheduled to appear at the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCoMSDEP) with the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

The helicopter departed Accra around 9:00 a.m. and disappeared from radar shortly after that.

Tragically, the helicopter was found to have crashed into the Sikaman Forest in the Adansi Afuokrom District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the helicopter encountered foggy conditions that impacted visibility, leading to the tragedy.

The five government officials killed were identified as Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Dr Samuel Sarpong, and former NDC Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye.

Three crew members also perished: Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

After their deaths, President John Dramani Mahama posthumously promoted all three with their new titles being Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

After her son’s death, Ernest Addo Mensah’s mother spoke out and shared details about the demanding nature of her son’s job.

She said Addo Mensah was so busy that he only stayed a week with his wife when they went on a honeymoon after their wedding.

Sergeant Addo Mensah’s mother added that her late son had secured a five-year US visa since 2024, and was planning to quit the GAF to travel for greener pastures.

Below is the YouTube video of Sergeant Addo Mensah’s mother speaking after his death.

Ernest Addo Mensah’s wife delivers moving tribute

