Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister has appeared at her residence to mourn her sudden demise

In a video, the elderly woman was inconsolable as she grieved over the loss of her sibling

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister also issued a warning to bloggers and the media at the premises

A sister of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has visited her residence at Ridge following her sudden demise.

Ghanaians were sent into a state of mourning on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after news of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing emerged.

The politician died at the age of 76 at the Ridge Hospital. The exact cause of her demise is still unknown.

Speaking to the media after her demise, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, noted that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

Many prominent Ghanaian figures, including Sarkodie, Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwaku Manu, Ama K. Abebrese, Samira Bawumia, and many others, have mourned the NDP founder's passing with glowing tributes.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was officially informed about the unfortunate news by the deceased's children, Kimathi and Zanetor, has declared three days of national mourning in her honour.

Members of Parliament and close friends have also visited the late former First Lady's home to commiserate with her grieving family.

Nana Konadu's sister mourns her sudden passing

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 24, 2025, Nana Konadu's sister was seen arriving at the residence with another family member.

The elderly lady, sporting an all-black outfit with dark sunglasses, wept uncontrollably and had to be consoled by her relative as they stood in front of the entrance of the house.

The former First Lady's sister tearfully expressed that she could not enter the premises as she continued to deal with the loss of her sibling.

She also cautioned the bloggers who had gathered at the entrance of the house against taking photos or videos of her in her emotional state before she and her relative entered the premises after a military man opened the gate for them.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister weeping at her residence is below:

Amina Rawlings weeps after Nana Konadu's demise

In a viral video, Amina Rawlings, the third child of Nana Konadu and her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, could not hold her emotions as she broke down in tears.

Her elder sister, Yaa Asantewaa, who was sitting to her right, held her hand and whispered some words into her ear.

Amina was later seen wiping tears from her eyes while still holding her sister's hand.

The video of Amina Rawlings weeping after Nana Konadu's demise is below:

Nana Konadu's sister's emotional moment stirs reactions

Mahama gets emotional over Nana Konadu's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama got emotional during his first public appearance after Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing.

In a video, it appeared that the president had shed some tears as he announced her death during a swearing-in ceremony for some High Court judges.

President Mahama and the judges also honoured the late former First Lady with a minute of silence at the ceremony.

