A video of Samuel Sarpong's son during the helicopter crash report has left many sad

The son of the late former Kumasi Mayor was overwhelmed with emotion as he readied for the report to be read

The final report stated that technical, operational, and environmental factors contributed to the accident

It was an emotional sight to behold as some family members, whose loved ones died in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals at Adansi Sikaman, gathered for the helicopter crash report.

The public briefing on the report took place at the Jubilee House, where the helicopter crash report saw relatives of Samuel Sarpong and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah also in attendance.

Samuel Sarpong's son's sad reaction to the helicopter crash report presentation.

A touching video, which has left many in sorrow, showed the moment when Samuel Sarpong's son was seated in the company of other relatives.

Looking visibly sad, the young man, dressed in black apparel, seemed to be on his phone apparently at the time, the report had not yet been read. On noticing that he was being filmed, he shyly looked away.

Samuel Sarpong's relative reacts to report

A representative of the Samuel Sarpong family, who was at the press briefing of the helicopter crash report, has meanwhile reacted to the findings made by the committee.

In an interview with TV3, the elderly man explained that the family was satisfied with the work done by the committee, adding that it was obvious the crash occurred by accident due to the weather conditions.

"Yes, we are very satisfied because, considering what we've been briefed, we gather that it's an act of God. Because nobody controls the weather except the Almighty. And for that matter, we have accepted it in good faith. Thank you."

Family of Samuel Sarpong speaks on helicopter crash report.

Quizzed by the interviewer, the elderly man hoped the report would bring an end to the speculation that had been lingering for months.

"I believe strongly that, per the briefing we've had today, it will put all that speculation to rest. Because it took time to explain extensively to us what happened. And even yesterday, we had a briefing. That one was in-camera. And today, we had the media and everybody. We are okay. We have accepted everything. And we are very okay with that. Thank you."

The widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah was also present at the event on November 11, 2025. The final report presented by Captain Forjoe highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the helicopter crash.

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah's widow attends the helicopter crash report presentation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Committee Report Findings

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the report.

Kwadwo Antwi commented:

"Will the report bring them back to life?"

Jones Edem stated:

"May God continue to give them comfort."

Sarah Kankwah replied:

"May God grant them strength, and may the report bring them hope."

