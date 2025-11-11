A Ghanaian prophet has taken to social media to share a funny moment involving money given to him as appreciation

The video shows the prophet joking about the money, as he had expected something much bigger

Many have reacted to the video; some found it hilarious, while others were offended by his reaction

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Regal Prophet, who is not your usual pastor, is joking around about the amount of money given to him as appreciation.

Regal Prophet shares a story of a woman who gifted him bundles of GHC1 notes worth less than GHC100. Image credit: kingbygone/Instagram, Okay101.7fm/Instagram

Source: UGC

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh shows the Ghanaian Prophet, known officially as Bismark Nana Boateng, narrating his reaction to a brown envelope he had thought contained a large sum of money.

According to him, he was very excited until bundles of GHC1 were pulled out of the envelope.

He explained that the woman had said the prophecy he gave concerning her life had been fulfilled, and this was her way of saying thank you.

Discussing it with a friend, he indicated that he would instead share this money.

He is buying land at Spintex worth GHC 50,000, and this will not affect that plan.

"She told me she wanted to come to my hotel and show her appreciation. She came with a thick brown envelope, which I thought contained something huge," he joked.

He added that although people might think he receives huge sums of money from church members, that is not true.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Prophet was 'shown' Daddy Lumba's death

Amid the sadness, it has emerged that a prophet named Regal Bismark Nana Boateng, also known as Regal Prophet, had predicted doom for Daddy Lumba a few weeks before his passing.

In a post on his Facebook page on June 13, 2025, he urged the musician's fans around the world to gather and pray for him, stating that during meditation that morning, he saw Daddy Lumba lifeless in a room.

"Quick notice from the prophet. Daddy Lumba fans around the world should gather and keep him [in] prayers, especially this month.

"After prayers this morning, I decided to sit on my couch and rest and meditate. While meditating, my spirit entered Lumba's house and his room, and I saw him lying down lifeless and a man was telling me he died from dementia.

"I saw the nation mourning. Join me as we all intercede [for] him. God have mercy."

Regal Prophet explains his Daddy Lumba prophecy

While Prophet Nana Boateng's prediction flew under the radar on social media, without getting much traction, it has resurfaced prominently after the highlife legend's death.

Moments after his two-month-old Facebook post went viral, Regal Prophet granted an interview with Neat FM to explain what happened.

He claimed that he did not have any contact with Daddy Lumba's team, hence his decision to put the post online.

According to his vision, which suggested that Lumba's death was supposed to happen in June, he said God had granted more time for the celebrated musician to be redeemed.

"I was ever ready to avail myself for God to use me to save him. It was supposed to happen in June, but God wanted to find a way to deliver... I tried my best to contact him but I could not," he said.

The late Daddy Lumba is trending over claims that a prophet was shown his death approaching. Photo source: @realdaddylumba

Source: Instagram

Davido hails Daddy Lumba while in Canada

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Davido paid a special tribute to Daddy Lumba at his concert in Toronto, Canada.

The Nigerian musician performed Aben Wo Ha along with other hits at the Scotiabank Arena.

The tribute came just hours after the passing of the highlife legend, leaving fans emotional.

Source: YEN.com.gh