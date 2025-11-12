A Ghanaian man weighed in on the ongoing DNA test dispute between Samuel Aboagye’s widow and his family

The dispute began after the Aboagye family accused Abigail Salami of refusing to provide their child for a DNA test

The Ghanaian man expressed concern, claiming that the Aboagye family has an entitlement mindset towards his widow

A Ghanaian man decided to share his thoughts on the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the family of the late Samuel Aboagye, a victim of the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash.

YEN.com.gh had reported that the GAF helicopter crash tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Samuel Aboagye, who was a Deputy Director at NADMO and a former parliamentary candidate for the NDC in Obuasi East.

The Z-9 helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest near Obuasi, killing all onboard and leaving their remains charred beyond recognition.

On November 11, the investigative committee probing the crash presented its final report to the public.

Below is a Facebook video with details of the final helicopter crash report.

In a tweet on X, Kofi Boachie Danquah, a Ghanaian man, expressed that all he saw in the saga was entitlement from the late politician's family members towards Abigail Salami, his US-based wife.

Aboagye's family drags Abigail over DNA test

The Aboagye family dispute started after the Ghanaian government had requested DNA samples from the daughter that Samuel and Abigail shared to identify the remains of the crash victims.

However, the Aboagye family alleges that Abigail refused to comply with this request, particularly when asked to provide their child for DNA testing. Her refusal then led to a legal dispute between the Aboagye's family and his widow.

Ghanaian man weighs in on Samuel Aboagye's DNA test saga

Reacting to this, the X user, Kofi Boachie, opined that the Aboagye family feels entitled to the financial package meant for Samuel Aboagye's wife and two children.

The Ghanaian government has promised a compensation package to the families of all eight victims, but the specific amount allocated to Samuel Aboagye's widow remains undisclosed.

He tweeted:

" At the heart of this Samuel Aboagye story, is a family which feels entitled to the money Ghana's government has decided to pay to his wife and child.

That's all there is to it."

His statement comes amid growing public debate over the role of extended family members in receiving government compensation intended for immediate family members, such as spouses and children

"The way people get vile when there is money involved after death is both parts disgusting and pathetic," he also added.

See his post below:

Samuel Aboagye's widow mourns him

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Samuel Aboagye's widow, Abigail Salami, had broken hearts online after sharing an emotional tribute to her late husband.

She shared a screenshot of the last birthday message he sent her on August 1, 2025, five days before his tragic demise in the chopper crash with seven others.

Samuel Aboagye's widow's emotional tribute to her husband after his burial evoked sadness among many Ghanaians on social media.

