Nana Kwabena Oyiakwan, brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, has opened up on why his family has sued his widow, Abigail Salami, at the Obuasi District Court

Lawyers for the Aboagye family and his widow faced off at the court on November 11, 2025, with the family seeking a DNA test on his youngest daughter

Samuel Aboagye died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi, when eight individuals, including five high-ranking government officials, lost their lives

Late National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Samuel Aboagye’s brother has explained why the family decided to seek a DNA test for his daughter with his US-based widow, Abigail Salami.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Obuasi TV, Nana Kwabena Oyiakwan said that while his brother raised suspicions about the paternity of his daughter before his death, events after his death convinced them to pursue the matter.

He stated that after Aboagye’s death, the government requested DNA samples from his children to identify his charred remains, but his wife failed to provide her daughter for the test despite calls from the family.

“After the bodies of the victims were transported to Accra, they asked the families to provide DNA samples to identify the bodies. I called Abigail in the US to inform her family in Ghana to provide the child for the test, but we never heard from her again. So I provided a sample and asked them to send a team to Obuasi to take a sample from our mother. We also took a sample from his elder daughter,” he said.

Nana Oyiakwan added that after the late politician was buried, his wife requested that the family divide up his assets and give her a portion, but they refused to do so until a DNA test was concluded.

“While my brother was alive, he doubted the paternity of the child. After she failed to provide the child for the test, we felt very suspicious. Due to the sensitive nature of the issue, we said nothing. After the funeral, her family asked us to compensate her so she could move on with her life. Traditionally, that happens after a year, so her request caught us off guard. However, we decided to use that to request a second test, but once again she rebuffed all our efforts,” he said.

Samuel Aboagye’s family drags widow to court

On November 11, 2025, Samuel Aboagye's family appeared at the Obuasi District Court over his widow’s failure to provide their child for a DNA test.

Angel FM reporter Chukwu Joseph, who was present at the court, told Ali Baba Dankambary that Abigail Salami had also filed a counter motion seeking to stop the family from being allowed to test the paternity of her child.

Samuel Aboagye, a Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, was one of six people killed in the tragic August 6 Helicopter accident.

The 6 crash occurred when five government officials and three Air Force officers headed to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining event crashed into the Sikaman Forest in the Adansi Afuokorom District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the legal case has been adjourned to December 23, 2025.

Samuel Aboagye's widow shares moving tribute

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's wife shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on social media.

Abigail Salami shared a screenshot of the last birthday message he sent her on August 1, 2025, five days before his tragic demise in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi.

