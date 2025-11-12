Vincent Assafuah Speaks on Samuel Aboagye's Family's Court Case With Wife Over DNA Test
- Vincent Ekow Assafuah has reacted to the ongoing legal battle between the late Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow, Abigail Salami
- In a social media post, the Old Tafo MP distanced himself from the allegations against the helicopter crash victim's wife
- Vincent Assafuah's remarks about Samuel Aboagye's family dispute triggered hilarious reactions on social media
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the court case between the family members of the late August 6 helicopter crash victim, Samuel Aboagye.
On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had sued the deceased's US-based wife, Abigail Salami, in the Obuasi District Court.
According to Kumasi-based radio station Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late former Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate's family and wife related to a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.
The Angel FM reporter noted that the issues arose after the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims after they were flown to South Africa for testing.
Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test on her young daughter.
Another relative of the deceased stood in her child's place instead to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.
The late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's family has also accused the wife, Abigail, of allegedly engaging in a secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.
Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to obtain a DNA test. She has also been accused of returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.
The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:
Vincent reacts to Samuel's family court case
Samuel Aboagye's sister breaks silence amid court dispute between her family and late brother's widow
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 12, 2025, Vincent Assafuah claimed to have received calls and messages from people concerning the alleged MP involved in the matter.
The Old Tafo constituency MP joked that he was not the only legislative member from the Ashanti Region.
Vincent Assafuah added that he was having a meal in peace and was not connected to Samuel's wife, Abigail's dispute with the family of the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).
He wrote:
"Why are people calling and texting me like I’m the only Kumasi MP in Ghana. Please oo, I’m just here eating my waakye in peace. I don’t even own a cotton swab!"
The Facebook post of Vincent Assafuah reacting to Samuel Aboagye's family's court case is below:
Reactions to Vincent Assafuah's remarks
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Iddrisu Moro commented:
"My boss Vincent Ekow Assafuah de3, I know you will never chop someone's meat because there are plenty of correct single meats dying for you."
Michael Kwadwo Nketiah said:
"When you’re a ‘fresh boy’ MP, you become the number one suspect for ‘bad-boy’ MP things. But I know my brother Vincent Ekow Assafuah is a good and honourable man."
Sandra Ewool wrote:
"You go dey explain taya Onable."
Samuel's sister breaks silence amid court case
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Samuel Aboagye's sister broke her silence after reports emerged of her family's issues with the deceased's widow.
In an emotional TikTok post, Sarah Aboagye grieved the loss of her brother following his tragic death in August.
Samuel Aboagye's sister's emotional post triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
