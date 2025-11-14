Angel Obinim has cleared the air after rumours claimed he engaged in fake miracles to impress Ghanaians

The popular man of God explained that he has never performed a single fake healing in his life

He added that there are only two powerful men of God in Ghana, and he is one of them

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Bishop Angel Obinim, is trending for his response to allegations that he does fake miracles.

Preaching during a church service, the head pastor of International God’s Way Church addressed claims that he stages miracles.

He stated that he has never belittled himself by performing a fake miracle just to impress his church members.

He swore that if he were lying, God should take back the grace given to him and punish him by taking away all his church members.

"I have never engaged in any fake miracle. God, please take back your grace and dissolve my church if I have ever performed a single fake healing," he declared.

He also insisted that there are only two powerful men of God in Ghana, and he is one of them.

"When it comes to prophecy, I do it well. When it comes to preaching, I have been gifted. No man of God can claim to be more powerful than Bishop Angel Obinim," he added.

He encouraged his church members not to be afraid, saying Jesus has directed them to the right place.

According to him, because of the gift upon him, he can see everyone spiritually.

"Even if you leave, you will return yourself," he boasted.

Watch the X(formerly Twitter) video below:

Woman appreciates Prophet with bundle of GHC1

Regal Prophet, who is not your usual pastor, is joking around about the amount of money given to him as appreciation.

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh shows Ghanaian prophet Bismark Nana Boateng narrating his reaction to a brown envelope he initially believed contained a large sum of money.

According to him, he was very excited until bundles of GHC1 notes were pulled out of the envelope. He explained that the woman said the prophecy he gave concerning her life had been fulfilled, and the money was her way of showing appreciation.

Discussing the incident with a friend, he indicated that he would rather share the money. He added that he is currently buying land at Spintex worth GHC 50,000, and this gift would not affect that plan.

"She told me she wanted to come to my hotel to show her appreciation. She came with a thick brown envelope, which I thought contained something huge," he joked.

He further noted that although people may think he receives huge sums of money from church members, that is not true.

Prophet was ‘shown’ Daddy Lumba’s death

Amid the sadness, it has emerged that Prophet Regal Bismark Nana Boateng, also known as Regal Prophet, predicted doom for Daddy Lumba weeks before his passing.

In a Facebook post on June 13, 2025, he urged the musician’s fans worldwide to pray for him, stating that during meditation that morning, he saw Daddy Lumba lying lifeless in a room.

"Quick notice from the prophet. Daddy Lumba fans around the world should gather and keep him in prayers, especially this month. After prayers this morning, I decided to sit on my couch and meditate. While meditating, my spirit entered Lumba's house and room, and I saw him lying down lifeless. A man told me he died from dementia. I saw the nation mourning. Join me as we all intercede for him. God have mercy."

Regal Prophet explains his Daddy Lumba prophecy

Although Prophet Nana Boateng’s prediction gained little attention on social media at the time, it resurfaced after the highlife legend’s death.

Moments after his two-month-old Facebook post went viral, Regal Prophet granted an interview with Neat FM to clarify his revelation.

He claimed he had no contact with Daddy Lumba’s team, which is why he decided to share the vision publicly. According to him, the prophecy indicated the death was supposed to occur in June, but God granted more time for the musician’s redemption.

"I was ready for God to use me to save him. It was supposed to happen in June, but God wanted to find a way to deliver him… I tried my best to contact him, but I could not," he said.

Davido hails Daddy Lumba while in Canada

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Davido paid a special tribute to Daddy Lumba at his concert in Toronto, Canada.

The Nigerian musician performed Aben Wo Ha along with other hits at the Scotiabank Arena.

The tribute came just hours after the passing of the highlife legend, leaving fans emotional.

Source: YEN.com.gh