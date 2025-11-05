A young Ghanaian man said he was not satisfied with the amount of money his mother gave him daily

The young man who confronted his mother over the situation said he needed a job so he could stop relying on his mum

A young Ghanaian boy expressed his frustration over the amount of money his mother gives him every day and said it was not enough.

The unhappy young man demanded that his mother either increase the daily money or offer him a job so he could fend for himself.

A young boy complains that the GH₵50 daily chop money his mum gives him is not enough. Photo credit: Crime Check TV/Facebook & Getty Images

In a video on social media, the young man did not state the type of job he needed but kept asking his mum to offer him a job.

"I don't want her money. She should give me a job so I can make my money."

It is not immediately known if his mother was in a position to employ him or help him get a job.

Some people were watching as the boy confronted his mother. They criticised him for confronting his mum.

Another person asked him what job he wanted to do, but the boy did not give a response.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on young man's demand for money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Crime Check TV on Facebook. Read them below:

Shepherd Ankomah said:

"Per the display of his mannerisms and the way he's sweating, I can easily deduce from the scene that this young man has been introduced to these dr*gs. Interestingly, this is the reason for his unsatisfied behaviour towards 50 ghs being given daily. It is very obvious where he's heading."

Lina Aba Hackman wrote:

"The best thing is for him to go out there, work and live his own life. His eyes go tear. But the way he is throwing his hand, I'm afraid he has tasted something, and he is being influenced."

Mabena Kunkpe Ansah said:

"Allow him to go out there to experiment and experience the life he wants; no need for insults and being aggressive with him. After his experience, he will appreciate his mum more. He may earn more, but still appreciate what his mum gave him. This is simple. Also, the mum should be ready to embrace him when he returns."

Kelvin Klins wrote:

"By now, he is seriously taking care of someone's daughter oo 😂."

Karangmen Mark said:

"Can someone tell angel Gabriel to blow the trumpet now?"

Moroba Ruwaina wrote:

"Hmmm me as a university student, mpo nu to get this 50gh a week mpo nu is by connection 😩 and another level of grace 🤲. Obi nyaa wo ay3 hmmm."

Patience Adam Johnson said:

"I like how the man in the kaftan gave gave it to him. They have shown that yes, there are men in the neighbourhood.😆😆😆."

Maku Matey wrote:

"Look at how he is moving his hands like a choir master,wei🙄🙄🙄. If not because of humans, left like the man in white would have shown him something small."

