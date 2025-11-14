Papa Shee was once a popular highlife musician and a close friend of Daddy Lumba, known for hit songs like Atadwe and Koyon So, dominating the Ghanaian music scene

He went through nearly 10 years of intense personal and spiritual struggles and experienced what he believed was a divine encounter during a turbulent flight, which led him to accept God’s calling

Today, he is Evangelist Papa Shee, preaching repentance globally, running The Lord's Tower prayer line, and openly renouncing his past secular lifestyle

Papa Shee, known offstage as Nana Yaw Akosah, is fondly remembered by music enthusiasts in Ghana as a lively and polarising figure during the golden era of highlife.

He gained fame with popular tracks such as "Atadwe," "Koyon So," and "Ate Pa." At the height of his career, he was closely linked to the iconic artist Daddy Lumba, often referred to as Lumba's closest friend due to their strong personal and musical relationship that extended beyond Ghana.

Their camaraderie was celebrated throughout the entertainment scene, leading many to believe that Papa Shee would remain a dominant force in music for years to come.

Papa Shee's life-changing encounter with God’s

However, his journey took an unexpected turn when he announced his decision to leave secular music behind in favour of spiritual pursuits.

He shared that this change followed what he perceived as a direct encounter with God's voice during a challenging phase of his life.

In past interviews, Papa Shee shared that he endured nearly ten years grappling with profound spiritual conflicts, which led to significant emotional and psychological turmoil.

He explained that after this transformation, opportunities in music seemed to vanish; doors that had once been open were suddenly closed.

This forced him into deep introspection about his life and career choices.

Papa Shee shared a pivotal experience during a flight when he heard a commanding voice urging him to preach.

At first, he dismissed it, but soon the plane faced severe turbulence, causing panic among the passengers.

He interpreted this turmoil as a divine signal to embrace his calling. In response, he knelt in tears and vowed to God that he would follow His will and commit himself to spreading the gospel.

Embracing this mission, Papa Shee, now known as Evangelist Papa Shee, has emerged as one of Ghana’s most prominent Christian evangelists both locally and abroad.

He travels extensively to advocate for repentance and salvation while managing The Lord's Tower prayer line, where he offers guidance to those in need.

Shee left worldly cravings behind for Evangelism

Additionally, he has publicly renounced his former lifestyle, labelling his old songs as reflections of worldly cravings and pleaded with the media to cease playing them.

He consistently cautions Christians against idolising others and encourages believers to concentrate solely on Jesus.

Papa Shee's transformation is one of the most remarkable narratives in entertainment history.

Transitioning from a famous singer closely associated with Daddy Lumba to an impassioned preacher, he believes his journey exemplifies how God calls individuals in unexpected ways and underscores that no life is beyond redemption.

Evangelist targets Odo Broni in sermon

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that, Papa Shee preached about the issues between Daddy Lumba's two wives on the streets.

In a video, the evangelist threw shade at his late mentor's second wife, Odo Broni, and her supporters.

The video of Papa Shee preaching against Odo Broni in the market triggered backlash from netizens.

