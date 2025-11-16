Dr George Domfeh responded after a video showed him in a near-fistfight with Prof Ransford Gyampo on TV3.

He accused the station of editing the footage to be one-sided, and wondered if Prof Gyampo helped them

Social media users who saw Dr Domfeh's reaction to the circulating video shared their thoughts in the comment section

Dr George Domfeh, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, has spoken after a video showed him and his colleague in a near-fistfight on national television.

In his response, Dr Domfeh accused TV3 of editing the video to make it one-sided in favour of the Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Prof. Ransford Gyampo.

Dr George Domfeh says he is unfazed by the video of a brawl between him and Prof Gyampo. Photo credit: George Domfeh

In a Facebook post, Dr Domfeh said Prof. Gyampo attempted to punch him, but the national television station failed to include that part in the footage they shared online.

"I got home extremely exhausted last night and went straight to bed. I just got up to work, only to realise that you have dropped the videos of my encounter with Gyampo. Interestingly, the part where Gyampo got up from his seat and attempted to throw a punch at me is conspicuously missing from the footage."

Dr. Domfeh indicated that he did not mind that TV3 shared the video; his only concern was that the station did not show the entire footage. He wondered whether the footage that was shared was meant to trap him or if Prof Gyampo joined the editor to remove some parts.

"I don't mind you bringing it out, but you should've been bold enough to show the entire video! I am so disappointed in TV3. This will never stop me from speaking my mind!"

Reactions to Dr Domfeh's comment on the brawl

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post by Dr George Domfeh on Facebook. Read them below:

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. said:

"Did TV3 edit the behaviour you displayed, too?"

The Abby Awuni wrote:

"You displayed an uncouth behaviour. Did TV3 edit that??? Tweakai!"

Francis Sarfo said:

"Doc, this is quite disappointing, but your courage and determination to speak your mind despite the editing are truly admirable, and I have no doubt you'll continue to do so with unwavering conviction."

Ellen Ama Daaku wrote:

"Doc. Don't bother your head about Tv3. I guess they are still being unfair to panellists who are not NDC or affiliated to NDC. And that is why the NPP boycotted them. If you decide to go there again, please know that you are going to battle with the NDC, the NDC-affiliated panellist, the host, the cameramen, producers, editors and management. And prepare as such. Welcome to the world of yellow journalism."

Nanaba Whitz said:

"Please, anytime you go there, if possible, go there with a secret camera for your safety."

Daniel Oppong Kyekyeku wrote:

"Continue to speak your mind Dr George Domfe."

Manuel Darko said:

"Wofa don't mind them, we are ok with what they even shared because we know you won't do anything unprovoked."

Dzadey Mabel wrote:

"You're right, they should have shown the entire video."

