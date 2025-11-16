John Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, donated several food items to school feeding caterers in his jurisdiction

The Deputy Agric Minister indicated that this was his way of ensuring that children in his constituency enjoy quality meals in school

Social media users thronged the comment section to applaud John Dumelo for his benevolence towards his constituents

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has provided the school feeding caterers in his jurisdiction with food items so they can prepare quality meals for the children.

The actor-turned-politician said he made the donation as part of his pledge to serve his constituency better.

John Dumelo gives school feeding caterers in his constituency food items. Photo credit: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

In a post on social media, John Dumelo listed all the food items he gave to the caterers:

"In line with my commitment to serve Ayawaso West better, I donated 50 gallons of cooking oil, 400 bags of local rice, 1,000 crates of eggs, and 1 ton of Made-in-Ghana chicken to the school feeding caterers yesterday."

"This will ensure quality Made-in-Ghana food is prepared for all school-going children in Ayawaso West," the MP added.

This is not the first time John Dumelo has gifted people in his constituency. The Deputy Agriculture Minister often tries to meet the needs of his constituents.

Netizens applaud John Dumelo for his donation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by John Dumelo. Some applauded him while others asked his source of funding for all the benevolent things he was doing in his constituency.

Read some of them below:

@TheImagoDei_x said:

"You have done well, and it is a great initiative from you. But can you be a little bit transparent on where you got this money from? Does it come from your personal account or the taxpayer's account? Thank you for your work."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"You’re doing your best for your constituents. May God bless you. I’m sure Maa Lydia has dropped the idea of contesting in the next election 😂😂😂."

@Xcedis1 said:

"Provided they will not end up on the black market. We love the work you’re doing, keep it up 👍🏻."

@AfloeImmanuel wrote:

"Onable are you doing sika aduro? Because how do you earn a monthly salary of about 30K and still be able to do these donations consistently, hire free buses for students, share laptops, etc? Naaah, this is the real definition of ‘Service to the nation’ 👌🏾🙏🏾❤️."

@gad_narteh said:

"Well done, Honourable, but the women I don't trust that they will cook these items for the children. Some will go to their aunties and family members, and the Black markets. If you can track the food the children will be eating for a period of time, it would help."

@hon_adutette wrote:

"Can they easily be accountable at due time since it is a donation to the caterers?"

@KayyyMensah said:

"Hon, we thank you for the donation, but what’s the monitoring plan. Lots of items end up in unauthorised hands and homes."

Source: YEN.com.gh