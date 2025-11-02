The social media administrator of Ghana Television (GTV) has shown his face after years of remaining anonymous

However, Paul Kplorla Nyamador disclosed his identity only when he was leaving the brand he had helped build its online presence

Several netizens who saw his post celebrated him and wished him well in his future endeavours

Paul Kplorla Nyamador, the social media administrator of Ghana Television (GTV), has finally disclosed his identity after years of many wondering who he was.

However, the administrator revealed his identity at a time when he was resigning from the station and moving on to other things.

Paul Kplorla Nyamador discloses his identity as GTV's social media manager. Photo credit: @paulkplorla & @gtvghana

In a social media post, Paul Kplorla Nyamador indicated that he is leaving to focus on other things.

Many started wondering who the GTV social media admin was when he engaged in banters with DStv on X.

The hilarious means he used to get many to pay their TV license fees, also made several others curious.

Under his creative leadership, GTV’s Facebook following surged from 100,000 to over 655,000, making the state broadcaster a social media favourite.

He also helped grow the state broadcaster's following on X and other social media platforms.

His exit marks the end of a humorous and transformative digital era.

Netizens bid GTV admin well

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions after Paul Kplorla Nyamador announced his exit from GBC. Read them below:

Doreen Ampofo said:

"Ooohh Paul……Anyway, wishing you the very best in your next endeavour…You are such an amazing person."

Kwabena Kumah Boakye wrote:

"Nyamador Paul Kplorla, it’s a mixed feeling reading your exit news, but at the same time, as a transformative person, I believe in building capacity and leaving a long-lasting impact on your team when no more. Paul, I will encourage you to transform this experience into something bigger than what we are currently seeing. The world at large is waiting for such a transformation. Your masterclass and training will create an indelible blueprint in the media space…. I believe it’s time to create more Paul than ever. Kudos bro… You are a gem. Many talents are waiting for you to shape them… be the master you are in your league and build many Pauls from scratch. I trust in your abilities and capabilities. Kudos."

Michael Etse said:

"Somebody go convince this guy with some bigger gigs."

Sefwinews wrote:

"Paul, I genuinely feel sad seeing this post, but I’ll be glad to witness your next big move. You truly made GBC vibrant with your incredible talent."

Wisdom Elikplim Fearless said:

"I've been monitoring the progress and amazing stuff you and your team have been doing at GTV Ghana, and I must say, you've done so well. Congratulations and wishing you the very best in your future endeavours."

