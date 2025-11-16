Ghanaian media personality, Delay, has cautioned blogger Zionfelix to exercise restraint in his interest in Daddy Lumba's family issues

Deloris Frimpong-Manso stated that the blogger has two baby mamas and must rather learn from the events unfolding instead of interviewing people

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on Delay's caution to Zionfelix

Media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, shared her thoughts on the way a blogger has been digging into all the stories surrounding the brouhaha between Daddy Lumba's two wives and the family of the deceased.

On The Delay Show, the host did not mention Felix Adomako's name, but many who watched the video claimed she was referring to the renowned Ghanaian blogger.

Source: Instagram

Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, like many other bloggers, has been following the Daddy Lumba story since his demise.

However, based on the description Delay gave regarding the number of baby mamas, it is clear she was referring to Zionfelix.

Before she interviewed her guest for the day, Delay said that one blogger, who has two baby mamas, is digging for information from all angles after Daddy Lumba died. She encouraged Zionfelix to learn from Daddy Lumba's situation and put his own house in order.

"I want to talk about the ongoing brouhaha after Daddy Lumba passed away. I have seen that a certain media personality is interviewing the families of the two embattled wives. This media personality also has two baby mamas. So I want to know if he has a will, so that when he passes away, the two women will not be engaged in any disagreement."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Delay shading Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by @charllycolegh on X. Read them below:

@kingmuller3 said:

"Someone told me that as a man, make sure you don't criticise your father so much because you might be worse than him when you grow up."

@bilo__x wrote:

"Zion hasn’t married any of them. They are his baby mamas. This is an unnecessary rant from Delay!

@bigquammy05 said:

"I thought I was the only one that clocked it 😭😭🥹."

@PrettyBestowed wrote:

"A blind man leading a blind man😆😂."

@ShowboyForever said:

"Herrh Delay 😂😂😂 @onua_zionfelix come and listen 😂."

@Dmarwanokodie wrote:

"Good question from delay, people going to equity with very bloody hands and minds."

@Twii_Ba said:

"Delay thinks she no go die or what, dabiaa berma bɛwu agya ɔbaa adɛn."

@mharkhisio wrote:

"If dem talk her own right now, she go vex, and people will say respect women."

@KwameOsei644336 said:

"Cooked dem. Ghanaians, almost 70% aren’t serious. Leaving your family problems and focusing on other people's family problems be too bad."

Source: YEN.com.gh