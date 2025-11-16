A man sparked reactions after preserving a large anthill found in his compound instead of destroying it

A striking image of a towering anthill situated within the compound of a newly purchased residential property has sparked a lively debate among Ghanaians.

Social media users weighed in on the causes and cultural implications of such a natural phenomenon.

YEN.com.gh spotted a social media post featuring a large, reddish-brown termite mound prominently standing against a fenced yard. The post has sparked curiosity, humour, and a mix of traditional wisdom.

A low concrete curb surrounded the anthill. Many Ghanaians have offered various explanations for the anthill’s presence at the building.

The photo of the anthill was captioned with an explanation:

"A man bought a piece of land to build on. He discovered an anthill there, and instead of destroying it, he chose to preserve it to let it coexist within his compound."

See the post below:

Ghanaians share opinions on anthill presence

YEN.com.gh collected a thread of diverse perspectives in the comments section of the post on X. Many Ghanaians offered cultural and spiritual interpretations, reflecting Ghanaian traditions.

Some tied it to a widely held belief in some African cultures, including parts of Ghana, where anthills are seen as symbols of prosperity or divine blessing.

Some of the comments are below:

@billoselorm stated:

"Reptiles or snakes can’t relax with an anthill in any proximity within the four corners of your house."

@DzahlieMarc wrote:

"It seems ants create their hub where there is sweet food for their survival. Based on that, one of our African beliefs in the west is that an anthill is a source of wealth... same like reptiles around gold mines ... there should be a scientific backup as well."

@konnesion said:

"Someone is buried there."

@nkay_LM commented:

"Connect to nature, safe from reptiles. Snakes can't roam in your compound because the ants will kill them. Also, just let them live: Ants are not really harmful. They are not wild animals and they don't have deadly poisonous bite."

@Czar_Myles wrote:

"That termitarium you're seeing there is an entire community on its own. If you destroy it, where will the termites go? And besides, they were there before him. Maybe he admires termites or reminds him of something."

@Exodus_Chapta commented:

"I believe anthill symbolizes nature, history, or unseen purpose. Preserving it shows respect and understanding that not everything must be cleared to create progress."

