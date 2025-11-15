A video of an aboboyaa transporting an entire house went viral and sparked widespread laughter on social media

The structure was balanced on wooden poles as several men helped stabilise it , while one man rode the tricycle unfazed

, Ghanaians reacted with humour and admiration, praising the creativity and resourcefulness shown in the video

A video capturing an aboboyaa carrying an entire house has gone viral on social media.

A Ghanaian man uses an Aboboyaa to transport a house in Ghana. Photo credit: WithAlvin. Image source: X

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh has sparked laughter and admiration for Ghanaians' ingenuity.

The video showed the resourcefulness and humour of an average Ghanaian who chose to carry an entire building on his aboboyaa, with a few assistants and his colleagues.

Tricycle (aboboyaa) carries a house in Ghana

The trending video began with a group of men gathered around the house, supported on either side by wooden poles, which balanced it on the back of the aboboyaa.

The rider seemed unfazed by the extraordinary load, manoeuvring his way on the road.

The scene was filled with laughter and shouts, with one man in a green shirt and shorts actively pushing the structure, while others guided and stabilised it.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Ghanaians react to the hilarious video

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Social media users were quick to chime in, with comments ranging from amusement to praise for the creativity displayed.

Some of the comments are below:

@johnsonlouisa68 wrote:

"The mind can do all things."

@olawale_gh commented:

"Come to Tamale. These things are on a daily."

@optimisticpole wrote:

"Haha they are going like that. That have just “Improvised” nicely. Like some said, in Ghana; 'All you need is data' to be and remain happy. Hahahaha."

@headnaija said:

"Ghanaians are still living in the 60s."

@Ose93821Osei commented:

"We can definitely move the planet. Simple kraaaa."

@b___Await stated:

"Then make we do small small then move Ghana go Canada erh."

