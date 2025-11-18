A young man could not contain his happiness as he approached his favourite former teacher in a luxurious car

Just for bragging rights, he urged his former teacher, Mr Amponsah, to admit how good he had been in class

The TikToker, who is also into music, was seen driving a car, which many say made his teacher proud

A young Ghanaian man is trending after his hilarious encounter with his former school teacher.

Driving an unidentified but clearly luxurious car, TikToker @Ngb_YoungRich spotted his former teacher, Mr Amponsah, walking alongside another person.

YoungRich, who described Mr Amponsah as his favourite teacher back in school, parked his car right beside him.

Details about what school he attended were not shared.

In the video, which YoungRich recorded himself, he called on his teacher to tell his followers how smart he was in school.

“Mr Amponsah, let them know how good I was in class. Did anyone lead me academically?” he asked.

Mr Amponsah laughed at the question and admitted that there was one girl, whom he did not name, who usually came ahead of YoungRich in class.

Caught off guard by his teacher’s answer, YoungRich burst into laughter, playfully disagreeing with him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man meeting former school teacher

The funny encounter drew reactions as many recognised the teacher in the video. Other former students were surprised that their former teacher was still thriving.

Mercedes Maybach@Mansory 🙌 wrote:

"You made the teacher regret choosing this career."

WE👾LIVING😎LAVISH⛈️☪️ wrote:

"Maths sir wei😂😂cb3 bo wo oo😂😂."

Mr Gucchi wrote:

"Eiii, Mr Amponsah is still walking."

kings_klodin✂️ wrote:

"Mmaaa wc tumi ooo 😂😂😂😂❤️."

BENEDICTA added:

"I know him, Mr Amponsah."

Omama Yaw Agyare wrote:

"Wa destroy everything 🤣."

Kwabe 🏡 POP ☎️🇹🇬🦺🪚🛠️ wrote:

"The teacher still has no car 🚗😂😂."

captainbwoyvevo added:

"Life ain’t about having cars but being happy and having peace of mind."

AKUA_SERWAAH❤️😊🥷 wrote:

"Mr Amponsah and Madam Benedicta 😂these two teachers 😒😂."

