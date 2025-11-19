A taxi driver in Ghana has been trending for his extraordinary way of doing business

The Executive Taxi driver offered free drinks, among other things, to all his passengers

His story has amazed many, and passengers who boarded his car were left impressed

A Ghanaian taxi driver is making waves by offering passengers unexpected freebies.

A Ghanaian taxi driver is trending as he serves free WiFi, drinks, and other items in his car.

Wisdom Amehame, who drives a commercial car in Accra, is popular for his taxi that provides comfort for all his clients.

In an interview with @abonten.diaries on TikTok, he stated that his actions are a deliberate effort to add value to his business.

Taxi driver offers free drinks and WiFi

In his taxi, he has a fridge where passengers can get free drinks and water. He also has candies for children, which the adults also tend to munch on.

Wisdom also keeps bottled water in his car, as well as hand sanitiser and tissues for hygiene purposes.

He also has a mini library and WiFi in his car, giving passengers options when bored in his car, stating that everything in the vehicle bears no cost.

Wisdom’s effort comes as unusual to many, as it is rare to see a commercial taxi offering such services in Ghana, especially for free.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian taxi driver offering freebies

Queen B🥰💕💕💜🎀 wrote:

“Taxi mu West Hills Mall 😂😂💔.”

Dada Cash wrote:

“More than China Mall 😂.”

"Volta again?"

“Volta again?”

𝕊𝔸𝕄𝕄𝕐 added:

“Where do I go and do nature’s call in the car? 😹”

"Very creative 😁."

“Very creative 😁.”

mia🌺🫧 wrote:

“This man needs a new and bigger car ❤😇.”

Man offers executive taxi driver bigger car

Following his efforts, someone on TikTok has offered to give the driver a bigger car to work with.

In the message, he explained that he was willing to provide the driver with a bigger car for a work-and-pay arrangement.

However, the new car will require him to work on the 37 to Madina route.

😱😱😱☠️☠️☠️ wrote:

“I want to buy a new car for him, but not a taxi. 🚖 I want him to work from 37 to Madina 🙏🙏🙏.”

Taxi driver wrongly jailed for theft

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Owusu Appiah, a 37-year-old man, was wrongly accused of stealing the taxi he worked with and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Juliet Ayarkwa, his wife, narrated that her husband worked with a taxi and rendered sales to the owner regularly, but one day, the vehicle went missing.

In a Facebook post, Crime Check TV shared Juliet’s account: her husband said he picked up a passenger who offered him a drink that was allegedly laced with a substance that knocked him out.

When he regained consciousness, the vehicle was gone and he was left to take the blame.

Kwadwo Owusu Appiah, a taxi driver accused and jailed for a crime he did not commit.

Although the car had a tracker, the owner, Francis Attakora, said the thieves disconnected the battery, making tracing impossible.

When police arrested Kwadwo, they wrote a statement that incriminated him. Feeling responsible for the missing car, he pleaded guilty in court.

Shockingly, the car was found on the same day he was sentenced.

The tracking company later informed the owner that the car had been seen around Weija and later at a drinking spot in Madina.

The owner retrieved the car and has since apologised as the family seeks help to free Kwadwo from prison.

Taxi driver uses cross-rim spanner to drive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on an elderly Ghanaian taxi driver who had no steering wheel in his car.

In a video captured near the Ecobank Darkuman branch, he managed to drive with a cross-rim spanner.

