Mawutor Kwame Dedey, a 20-year-old Legon medical student, has passed away, leaving his family, and friends in mourning

His family confirmed the death of the Level 300 student in a statement and called on the public to treat the news with sensitivity

His death has stirred a wave of grief across social media and renewed calls for stronger mental health support in Ghana, especially for young people

Mawutor Kwame Dedey, a Level 300 student of the University of Ghana (Legon) Medical School, has passed away under heartbreaking circumstances.

A statement from his family confirmed the tragedy, which reportedly occurred on Friday, November 14, 2025.

News of Mawutor’s death emerged on social media over the weekend, with unconfirmed reports claiming he harmed himself.

In a statement released by the Dedey and Abbiw-Jackson families and signed by Michael K.L Dedey, the family confirmed their loved ones’ death but did not address the speculation over his manner of passing.

"The Dedey and Abbiw-Jackson families announce the death of their son, Mawutor Kwame Dedey (a third-year medical student at the University of Ghana Medical School) on 14 November 2025.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are painful and heartbreaking. The family kindly requests friends and the public to be circumspect in the handling of any material concerning his death," the statement read.

Mawutor Kwame Dedey goes missing

Mawutor, a brilliant former student of St Peter’s SHS reportedly battled mental health challenges.

In April, he was reported missing, with Citi Fm sharing the news on their social media handles to seek the public's help in finding him.

"Help us find Mawutor Dedey. He’s 19 and was last seen on April 28 near Korle Bu. His loved ones are deeply concerned. If you have any information, please call 0244258603 or 0244230549." Citi FM's April 29 post read.

On August 12, the Kantanga Alumni Association announced on Twitter that Mawutor had gone missing once again.

"Good Evening Fellows. Mawutor Kwame Dedey left home again this afternoon without informing anyone at home. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should reach out asap. He was wearing a wine T-Shirt with khaki shorts.🖤💛," they wrote at the time.

News of Dedey’s death has evoked sorrow on social media and sparked a discussion surrounding mental health in Ghana.

