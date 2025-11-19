Benjamin Asare has shared his thoughts following Ghana’s 1–0 defeat to South Korea on Tuesday, November 18

The 33-year-old stood out as one of the Black Stars’ most reliable performers, even though he featured in only one of the two international friendlies in Asia

Asare will shift his focus back to club football as his side, Hearts of Oak, look to maintain their impressive away performance when they face Young Apostles

Benjamin Asare has finally addressed supporters after Ghana’s 1-0 loss to South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, who impressed in Seoul, chose calm reflection when he shared his first message after the match.

Asare sends message to Ghanaians after penalty heroics

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the former Great Olympics shot-stopper offered gratitude rather than frustration.

He kept his words brief but sincere. "Thank you all for the kind words of encouragement," he wrote, attaching a photo of himself swinging his left foot to restart play during the contest.

The post captured the mood of a player who understands the weight of the moment yet remains grounded.

His message quickly drew reactions from supporters who admired both his performance and attitude. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the early replies.

@TerkpeteyDugba1 wrote:

"Saving a penalty against an English Premier League player is no fluke, no Kotoko goalkeeper has ever done it USA here we come."

@DandjeiGh added:

"Number one. I can’t wait to watch you play in the World Cup."

@meech006 commented:

"Good distribution; you never panicked whenever you were pressed. You did well SM."

@nanaK_Jm encouraged him:

"You stopped the penalty, and some people are pained. Keep up our number 1."

@SeerOffei concluded:

"Phoobians are proud of you. You have never disappointed us."

Analysing Asare's performance against South Korea

Asare delivered a standout showing in Seoul, earning the highest Ghana rating from Sofascore with a score of 7.3.

He produced three saves, including the crucial penalty stop to deny Premier League forward Hwang Hee-chan from the spot.

Beyond shot-stopping, the 33-year-old showed confidence with the ball, making 24 touches and completing 10 of 17 passes.

His efforts ensured the Black Stars avoided a heavier loss after Lee Tae Seok’s 63rd-minute header decided the contest.

For a player whose critics doubted his readiness at this level, especially after Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the display offered a powerful response.

His run with the senior team now stands at eight appearances, five clean sheets and four goals conceded, according to Transfermarkt.

Attention now shifts to club duty. Hearts of Oak travel to Wenchi for a league meeting with Young Apostles.

With a long journey from Seoul to Accra, Asare is expected to rest, leaving Solomon Agbasi, who impressed against Swedru All Blacks, to guard the posts once more.

Asare’s calm message and confident performance have strengthened his growing bond with supporters.

