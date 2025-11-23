President John Dramani Mahama shared some parts of how he met his wife, Lordina Mahama, at Ghana Secondary School in Tamale

President John Dramani Mahama shared how he met his wife, Lordina Mahama, with students and staff of GHANASCO.

The President narrated their love story when they both attended the 65th anniversary climax of their alma mater, Ghana Senior High School in Tamale.

President Mahama said that when it was time for him to attend secondary school, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings who went to Tamale Secondary School (TAMASCO).

However, he did not gain admission there and instead gained admission to GHANASCO.

After his secondary education, he continued to the university and later returned to the school as a national service personnel. He was posted to his alma mater as a teacher.

When he returned to the school, young Lordina was in Form 4.

"I taught Lordina during my national service. She finished GHANASCO and went on to become a teacher at Bambam Primary. So when I came back and met her again, she had completed school. Of course, I was also a young, handsome man—and the rest is history."

All present cheered as President Mahama narrated their love story.

Reactions to the Mahamas love story

